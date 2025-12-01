Christine Ebersole to Host THE SOUND OF MUSIC Sing-A-Long at 92NY

🎭 NEW! Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

92NY will present Rodgers & Hammerstein’s The Sound of Music Sing-A-Long—a magical celebration of the 60th anniversary of the beloved 1965 movie musical—hosted by Christine Ebersole. The hills come alive on Sunday, December 14 at 2:30 pm and tickets are available now.



Experience this cinematic classic in glorious full-screen Technicolor and a brand-new 4K Ultra HD digital master, complete with onscreen lyrics so you can sing every note.



Relive the inspiring true story of The Trapp Family Singers, featuring the unforgettable Julie Andrews and Christopher Plummer, and celebrate timeless Rodgers & Hammerstein songs like “Do-Re-Mi,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” “Climb Ev’ry Mountain” …and many more.



Before the film, pick up your complimentary tote bag filled with interactive surprises and learn how to join in the fun. Costumes encouraged—come dressed as your favorite character! A joyous and unforgettable experience—don’t miss out!

Your ticket automatically enters you into a raffle for a one-night stay for two at the legendary von Trapp Family Lodge & Resort in Stowe, Vermont.

