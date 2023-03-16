Christiane Noll, David Burtka, And More To Star In GOD OF CARNAGE Off-Broadway Debut

Theater Breaking Through Barriers, the only professional Off-Broadway theater company dedicated to advancing artists and developing audiences of people with disabilities, will present the Off Broadway debut with Yasmina Reza's acclaimed Tony Award-winning play God of Carnage, with a translation by Christopher Hampton.

It will begin performances on April 18 before its opening night on April 27 and run through May 20 at Theatre Row (410 W 42 nd Street). Tickets are $67.50 and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org

The incredible ensemble cast will star David Burtka (Broadway: Sam Mendes'Gypsy , Edward Albee'sThe Goat or Who is Sylvia,TV: "Uncoupled"), Carey Cox (Broadway: The Glass Menagerie, Hulu's "The Handmaid's Tale"),Gabe Fazio (Films: The Good Nurse, A Star is Born), and Christiane Noll (Broadway: Ragtime (Tony and Drama Desk Award Nominations), Dear Evan Hansen)

Winner of the 2009 Tony Award for Best Play, God of Carnage takes place as two New York couples meet to discuss an unfortunate incident concerning their children. They agree to talk things out civilly, but as the night wears on, pretenses are dropped, and the gloves come off. The New York Times called God of Carnage "A satisfyingly primitive entertainment with an intellectual veneer." Variety called it an "the undignified spectacle is most definitely worth experiencing."

TBTB will incorporate supertitle captioning and audio description into the design of their production ofGod of Carnage ,making every performance fully accessible to all.

"We are extremely excited to present the Off-Broadway debut of this brilliant masterwork by Yasmina Reza. We believe GOD OF CARNAGE is even more relevant today than when audiences first experienced it 14 years ago, and we cannot wait to share our re-examination of this play with our audiences.We have taken our responsibility of "full accessibility" for actors and audience members very seriously for 43 years now, and we continue to strive more than ever to make the theatre a place of inclusion for artists and audiences alike," said TBTB's Artistic Director, Nicholas Viselli

The creative team includes Bert Scott (Set Design), Samuel J. Biondolillo (Lights and Projection Design), Olivia V. Hern (Costume Designer), Eric Nightengale (Production Manager), Arthur Atkinson (Production Stage Manager), Shanna Allison (Assistant Stage Manager), 11th Hour Design (Poster Art and Production Artwork Design), Andrea Zee, Zee Casting (Casting Director) and Steve Asher (General Manager).

David Burtka - Broadway: Sam Mendes' Gypsy (Fred Astaire Award nomination) Edward Albee'sThe Goat or Who is Sylvia, It Shoulda Been You. Off Broadway: Edward Albee'sThe Play About the Baby(Actors Equity Clarence Derwent Award), Beautiful Thing, Bad Boy Johnny.David's one-man show Burtka,David played a sold-out engagement at 54 Below. Film: Cicada, Dance-Off,Annie and the Gypsy, Regrets Only, A Very Harold & KumarChristmas, 24 Nights Wig, and Hollywood Ending. TV: Uncoupled, How I Met Your Mother, American Horror Story-Freak Show, Stephen Spielberg's On The Lot, A Series of Unfortunate Events, Crossing Jordan, The West Wing . David's time as a Le Cordon Bleu-trained chef earned him a Telly Award and 1st Prize at the New York Film and TV Awards for his Food Network special, Life's a Party with David Burtka, followed by his NY times best selling cookbook Life is a Party.University of Michigan BFA, William Esper Studio. Among David's various producing credits, he can next be seen in the new series Drag Me to Dinner streaming on Hulu.

Carey Cox is a disabled actor born and raised in El Paso, TX. She received a BFA in Musical Theater from Santa Fe University of Art and Design and an MFA in Acting from UNC Chapel Hill before moving to New York in 2016.During her time at UNC Chapel Hill, she was a company member at PlayMakers Repertory Company and performed in ten stage productions while pursuing stand-up comedy. After moving to NYC, Carey understudied the role of Laura Wingfield in The Glass Menagerie on Broadway and later reprised the role in a production at the Guthrie Theater in Minneapolis. Carey has also performed at Syracuse University, Nashville Children's Theater, Queens Theater, and Lincoln Center. Off Broadway:Debut.Broadway: The Glass Menagerie , Laura (understudy). Regional: The Glass Menagerie, The Guthrie Theater. Three Sisters, Sweeney Todd, Seminar, We Are Proud to Present, Mary's Wedding, Into the Woods, Metamorphoses, Trouble in Mind, The Tempest, Private Lives, PlayMakers Repertory Company. Hans Christian Andersen, Nashville Children's Theater. Barefoot in the Park,Queens Theater. Film and Television:Rose Blaine, The Handmaid's Tale,Cynthia,Where Did the Adults Go (upcoming). Viacom/CBS Showcase 2022 writer/performer. Carey was a writer and performer in the Viacom CBS 2022 Diversity Showcase and has had writing featured at the Bird Festival in Tokyo, Japan. She currently plays Rose Blaine onThe Handmaid's Taleand recently had her first lead role in a film with the upcoming independent featureWhere Did the Adults Go.

Gabe Fazio- Theatre credits include NY premiers of Tennessee Williams'Spring Storm(St. Clements), Israel Horovitz's Sins of the Mother (78th Street Theatre), and Lyle Kessler'sFirst Born (The Actors Studio). Other credits:The Last Days of Judas Iscariot (La MaMa, directed by Estelle Parsons) and The Cherry Orchard (The Actors Studio, opposite Ellen Burstyn). Films: "The Good Nurse," "A Star is Born," "The Place Beyond the Pines," "Giants Being Lonely." Television: "I Know This Much Is True," "Homeland," "Blue Bloods," "Law & Order," and "The Path to 9/11" (ABC). MFA from The New School. Lifetime member of The Actors Studio.

Christiane Noll- Received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for the Broadway revival of Ragtime, winning the Helen Hayes Award. Broadway and National Tour appearances include Dear Evan Hansen (BWWLA award), Elf, Chaplin (Drama Desk Nomination), Urinetown (Ovation Award), The Mambo Kings (pre-Broadway), It Ain't Nothin' But The Blues, Jekyll & Hyde (FANY award), Grease, Miss Saigon and South Pacific (Australia/ Thailand). A frequent guest soloist with symphony orchestras around the world and in almost every state of the USA, appearing internationally in Rio, Beijing, Hong Kong, Czech Republic, and Kuala Lumpur. She made her Carnegie Hall debut with The New York Pops and sang there for Stephen Sondheim's 80th Birthday Celebration. She was at the Hollywood Bowl with Julie Andrews and made her opera debut with Placido Domingo inThe Merry Widow. Other credits: Fun Home, Next To Normal (CCC award),Follies (StLCC award), Closer Than Ever (Off-Bway Alliance award), and Encores! 1776. Television/Film:Evil, L&O: Organized Crime, The Bite, L&O: SVU, Madam Secretary, The Good Fight, Sound of Music Live! NBC, The King & I(Singing Anna- Warner Brothers Animated Feature). Solo Recordings:A Broadway Love Story, Live at the West Bank Café, The Ira Gershwin Album, My Personal Property , andGifts: Live at 54 Below .

GOD OF CARNAGE

By Yasmina Reza; Directed by Nicholas Viselli

April 18 - May 20, 2023; Opening Night is April 27, 2023

Tickets are $67.50 (including fees) and can be purchased by visiting tbtb.org.

The performance schedule is Tuesday - Wednesday at 7 PM; Thursday - Saturday at 8 PM.

Saturday and Sunday Matinees at 3 PM

Theatre Row is located at 410 West 42 nd Street.

The running time is 90 minutes, with no intermission

All performances will be open-captioned, and audio described

All audience members must be fully vaccinated. Proof of vaccination will be checked at the door. Masking in the theater building is mandatory.