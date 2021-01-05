Cherry Artists' Collective to Present US Premiere of Alejandro Ricaño's HOTEL GOOD LUCK

The Cherry Artists' Collective will present the English-language United States Premiere of Hotel Good Luck, a play with music by celebrated Mexican playwright, Alejandro Ricaño, translated by Jacqueline Bixler and directed by Samuel Buggeln. The play will be live-streamed from the historic State Theater in Ithaca, NY on Friday, February 12 at 7:30pm, Saturday, February 13 at 7:30pm, Thursday, February 18 at 7:30pm, Friday, February 19 at 7:30pm, and Saturday, February 20 at 7:30pm. Tickets ($15 minimum; $25 suggested; $45 supporter) are available for advance purchase at www.thecherry.org. The performance will run approximately 75 minutes, with no intermission.

Hotel Good Luck tells the moving and dizzying story of Bobby, a late-night radio DJ who is confronted with an upsetting event which plunges him into a rabbit hole of parallel universes in an attempt to regain what he has lost.

Hotel Good Luck, written by one of Latin America's most brilliant and celebrated young writers, received its Spanish-language premiere at the Teatro Milán of Mexico City in 2015. This livestreamed production, which will integrate live music, is the second international play in The Cherry's season, following the success of Gabrielle Chapdelaine's A Day. Co-Producing Sponsors, Donald Spector & Stacia Zabusky.

Alejandro Ricaño (Playwright) is one of Mexico's most successful and well-known playwrights. He began writing plays at an early age and by the time he was thirty had won several of Mexico's most prestigious awards for dramatic writing: Premio Emilio Carballido for Más pequeños que el Guggenheim/Smaller Than the Guggenheim (2008); Premio Víctor Hugo Rascón Banda for Fractales/Fractals (2011); Premio INBA for El amor de las luciérnagas/Love of Fireflies (2011). Another play, Un riñón de cerdo para el desconsuelo/Pork Kidneys to Soothe Despair (2008), was a finalist for the Premio Geraldo Mancebo del Castillo (a translation by Daniel Jáquez appeared in The Mercurian, vol. 5, no. 4, Fall 2015). Ricaño has also been the recipient of several grants, among them FONCA's Young Creators program, the Antonio Gala Foundation in Spain, the Lark Play Development Center in New York, and CONACYT (Mexico's National Council on Science and Technology). His plays have been staged in many parts of Mexico as well as in Spain, Hungary, Belgium, New York, Los Angeles, Miami, Peru, and Buenos Aires. His most successful play, Más pequeños que el Guggenheim, earned him instant recognition in Mexico and was later staged in other parts of Latin America and in Europe and the US. Other plays by Ricaño include Un torso, mierda y el secreto del carnicero/A Torso, Shit, and the Butcher's Secret (2006), Cada vez nos despedimos mejor/We Say Goodbye Each Time Better (2014), and Un hombre ajeno/An Outsider (2014). http://alejandroricano.com/