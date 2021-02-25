Celebrate Fairy Tale Day With OUTTA THE BOOKS

Join the Cast of 'Outta the Books' for National Tell a Fairy Tale Day (February 26th), and Outta the Books Celebrates the Release of their Full Cast Recording by Sharing a Conversation with the Cast and Creators.

Today (February 26th) is National Tell a Fairy Tale Day!

Who better than to get your storytelling juices flowing than the cast and creative crew of Outta the Books, the acclaimed fairy tale-based multi-platform series.

Today also marks the release of the full Outta the Books cast recording. At 2 pm EST/11 am PST/7 pm GMT, a webinar entitled "Outta the Books - reinventing Fairy Tales for the Streaming Generation" will be shared on Outta the Books' YouTube channel and social media.

The cast and crew will talk about what it was like to film a new children's series during lockdown. This international behind-the-scenes panel discussion includes the performers from Outta the Books, along with producer Erica Ehm and writer/creator Brian Banks.

Outta the Books is a multi-platform family entertainment project that reimagines favorite fairy tales and takes kids on musical journeys into the Land of Once Upon a Time. The series, originally set to debut as a children's theatrical show at last year's Edinburgh Fringe Fest, features an amazing cast of actors (some from the West End production of "Hamilton!") and an award-winning production and creative team based in the UK, Canada and the United States.

Instead of presenting the show onstage, the StorySongs production crew quickly pivoted to the virtual world, working virtually together to produce seven video episodes and the accompanying recordings. Since "Chapter 1: A Wicked Competition" launched last November, Outta the Books has received international attention and worldwide fans.

Outta The Books harnesses the power of music, the most universal of communicators, to tell simple, time-tested and meaningful tales, one StorySong at a time. Characters inspired by familiar fairy tales and fables come to life as they keep stories alive through song. These are stories that can help us answer basic human questions - What is right? What is fair? How can I be a good person? Why do I feel like this today? Drawing on time-honored themes with a modern twist, Outta the Books offers something for young and old alike.

All seven episodes of season 1 of Outta the Books stream on YouTube HERE.

Order the cast recording on Friday from Apple Music, Amazon and other sources, or stream these StorySongs on Spotify.