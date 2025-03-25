Cast and Creative Team Set for ASTRONAUTS WANTED at The Tank

The Tank has revealed the cast and the creative team for Astronauts Wanted, a Spring 2025 Core Production by Heloise Wilson (Democra, Fault Line Theatre) and directed by Saki Kawamura (The Sugar Plant, Chain Theatre). Astronauts Wanted will run April 3 – 27, 2025 at The Tank’s 56 Seat Theater.



The cast for Astronauts Wanted will include Katherine Bahena-Benitez (Quinceañera) as “Kathleen,” Gibran García (“La casa de las Flores”) as “Sol,” Marisela Grajeda Gonzalez (The Vicky Archives) as “Tallulah,” Regan Hicks (The Lightning Thief National Tour) as “Mae,” and Heloise Wilson ("Unwanted”) as “Sorcha.”



Astronauts Wanted features Scenic Design by Lana Boy, Costume Design by Jeanna Dipaolo, Lighting Design is by Bentley Heydt, Sound Design by Saki Kawamura and Axel Cormier Wilson, Music Composition by Regan Hicks and Axel Cormier Wilson, and Projection Design by Chase Kniffen. Sarah Daniel is the Production Stage Manager, Mariana J. Jennings is the Assistant Stage Manager, and Jessie Char is the Line Producer and Graphic Designer. Astronauts Wanted is produced alongside Little y.



Inspired by the Mars One Project, which aimed to send the first human beings to Mars, Astronauts Wanted is a poetic multimedia piece. Follow Three volunteers (Sol, Sorcha, and Tallulah) are on their way to Mars. Playing with their fate, they push the boundaries of their own humanity and look deep within as they embark on a no-return mission.



The performance schedule for Astronauts Wanted is as follows: Thursdays-Saturdays at 7pm; Sundays at 3pm. Exceptions: there is no performance on Sunday April 6; the Saturday April 12 performance will be at 3pm; and the Sunday April 20 performance is at 7pm.



The Tank's Core Production series serves companies and artists as they create new works for performance. Core Productions are central to The Tank’s mission to give emerging artists resources to build their careers and artistic voices. These productions receive institutional support in the form of financial assistance, performance and rehearsal space, press, marketing, and more, culminating in a world premiere production run. The Core Production series offers a way for emerging artists to fully realize their artistic vision in partnership with The Tank.

