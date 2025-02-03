Cast and Creative Team Set For THE POCKET PARK KIDSNew York City Children's Theater

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New York City Children’s Theater has announced the cast and creative team for the world premiere of The Pocket Park Kids, the story of neighborhood kids coming together to save a neglected city park. With original music, puppetry, and an inspiring message about sustainability, the play highlights how "small people can get big things done."

The production is inspired by the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainability, encouraging audiences to embrace environmental stewardship and community action. The Pocket Park Kids will run from February 22, 2025 to March 16, 2025, at Theatre Row on 42nd Street.

The cast features Christian Caro (The Voices In Your Head) as Ashe, Jade Byfield as Rio, Noma Mirny as Frankie, Yanniv Frank (Sesame Street the Musical) as Honey the Parakeet, Richard Perez Jr. as Kai, and Rosa Armendariz as Willow, along with Sammy Rivas (Fowl Play) and Chloë Wendler as the swings.

Written by Tony Award-nominated actor and climate advocate Anika Larsen (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) and award-winning writer Orlando Bishop (“Dinner for Two”), the creative team also features direction by Larsen, scenic design by Eli Golding, costume design by Antonio Consuegra (On Your Feet at Papermill Playhouse), sound design by Glenn Potter Takata (5G Maitreya), lighting design by Ian Garrett, puppet design by Evolve Puppets (Tanya Khordoc & Barry Weil), and prop design by Nicole Denise White. Additional team members include assistant director Claire McGinlay, production stage manager Sloane Fischer, assistant stage manager Kiara Brown, and consulting producer Jen Garvey-Blackwell (Interviewing the Audience).

As Anika Larsen shares, “Over the past couple of years, I’ve become a passionate advocate for sustainable practices in theater and beyond. The UN Global Goals for Sustainability provide an elegant framework for understanding the world’s problems and how all of us have the power to help solve them, so I was excited to incorporate them into a play for New York City Children’s Theater. It’s been thrilling to see the talented creative team of The Pocket Park Kids embrace the challenge of making this production joyfully sustainable with every choice we make.”

