Cast Set for WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER at Theater for the New City

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER has cast Em Whitworth* and Mike Spara* in this new two-hander that will have you questioning everything you believe about religion. The play, written by Megan Medley and being produced by Taproot Creatives as an Equity Approved Showcase, examines spirituality, dogma, and family discord in a heartfelt exploration of love and what it really means to have faith.

Disowned by her father for disobeying church doctrine, Teresa-a former Catholic turned atheist, digs for the truth of her estranged father's last days by playing a game of cat and mouse with the priest who took her father's final confession. Father Daniel's unconventional approach to church ideology restores Teresa's strength just as her irreverence for church doctrine shakes his foundation. An improbable, seductive, and altogether forbidden romance blossoms as the two heal each other's wounds and challenge each other's conceptions of faith, love, and forgiveness.

WITHOUT GOD AS MY LOVER runs May 15th through May 19th for a limited run. All performances will take place at Theater for the New City, 155 1st Avenue, New York, NY 10003.

*Equity Member appearing with permission of Actors' Equity Association without benefit of an Equity contract in this Off-Off Broadway production.

Taproot Creatives is an ensemble collective that creates new work, uplifts the stories of women and other marginalized genders, and emphasizes non-hierarchical collaboration. We are a group of female-identifying actors, writers, directors, and producers committed to making art accessible to all and creating work that sparks thought, conversation, and action.

Website: https://linktr.ee/taproot_official Instagram: @taproot_official Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=61555474656809