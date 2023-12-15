Cast Set for HERE I AM at AMT

Vote Now 2023 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Here I Am will open Off-Broadway on Friday, March 8th, 2024 with previews beginning Friday, March 1st, 2024.

Dec. 15, 2023

Full casting has be unveiled for the Off-Broadway run of Here I Am, a new musical from the minds of Christian Cantrell and Samantha Roberts. Here I Am will open Off-Broadway at AMT (354 WEST 45TH STREET, New York, NY, 10036) on Friday, March 8th, 2024 with previews beginning Friday, March 1st, 2024.

Here I Am is a new musical by Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell which tells a love story for the modern age. Centered around social media, Here I Am is a story of forgiveness, belonging, hope, and societal pressures forced upon young women. The show follows Scarlett as she struggles to balance her growing addiction to social media with the real people in her life. Here I Am is unapologetically contemporary, and exactly what the theater community needs as we learn to embrace our imperfections.

The production will feature an original book and score by Samantha Roberts and Christian Cantrell. Vocal Arrangements by Samantha Roberts, Music Supervision and Orchestration by Christian Cantrell, and Here I Am will be directed by Samantha Roberts. Roberts will be joined by Kimi Handa Brown as associate director. Additional Creative Team members to be announced. Kent Sprague will be joining the team as the lighting designer.

The cast will include Samantha Roberts (Forget I Said Anything) as Scarlett, Jack Baugh (The Office: A Musical Parody) as Spencer, Cedrick Ekra (Powerline Road/ART) as Kyle, and SLee (Stranger Sings!) as Camryn, . Rounding out the ensemble will be Melody Munitz (American Girl: Live!), Rachel Madson, Laney Yoo, Jasmyn Johnson, Ebony Nixon, Christian Melhuish, T Anthony (SLACabaret: Down the Rabbit Hole), and Nikolai Granados (@sierralpuertanyc on tik tok). Joining the company will be Brittany Lowery and Jake Thatcher.

To learn more, please visit https://www.hereiamthemusical.com/.

TICKETS ARE AVAILABLE NOW, please visit https://our.show/hereiam. https://www.amttheater.org/

MORE ABOUT SAMANTHA ROBERTS + CHRISTIAN CANTRELL

Samantha Roberts (She/They) is a Composer, Lyricist, Book Writer, Arranger, Choreographer, Director and Performer who received a BFA in Musical Theatre from Temple University. Her directing credits include: Here I

Am, Mirror, Mirror, Forget I Said Anything, Just Getting Started, The Quartet, Betrayal, Seussical, andGodspell. She is incredibly passionate about musical theatre and strives to create non-conforming theatre that can be told by any person and remain universal. They are also a second degree Black Belt in Tang Soo Do karate

and a proudly certified Covid Compliance Officer.

Christian Cantrell (He/They) is a Queer, Filipino-American Composer, Lyricist, Book Writer, Orchestrator, Music Director and Conductor who received a BA in Theatre Arts from San Francisco State University. Their original works include Here I Am (2022), Color Your World (2021), Golden Gate Dreams (2020), and The Waiting Room (2018). Other music direction and orchestration credits include Forget I Said Anything (2021) and Just Getting Started (2021). He is influenced by pop and contemporary musical styles, and strives to write stories for the underrepresented. IG: @christianwritesmusicals


