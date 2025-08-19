Cast Set For THE GLITCH Off-Broadway

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Casting has been announced for the world premiere production of Kipp Koenig’s THE GLITCH, directed by Mark Koenig. THE GLITCH will play a limited six-week engagement at the Jerry Orbach Theater, The Theater Center from September 24–November 2, 2025, official opening is Friday, October 3 at 4 pm.

The production stars ​ Danielle Augustine as Amy, Jacquie Bonnet as Wendy, Hannah Rose Doherty as Hailey, Sunny Makwana as Wyatt, and Amilia Shaw as Aurora.

A sci-fi dramedy about the daughter you haven’t had and the person you realize you want to become. Amy has found the perfect man. He dreams of five kids, but she’s not even sure she wants one. In search of clarity, she visits a futuristic lab where advanced emotional AI generates a holographic teenager based on her and her partner’s DNA. However, when a glitch in the system reveals something impossible, the actual spirit of her future daughter, Amy must decide whether to listen to the voice reaching across time or retreat to the life she thought she wanted.

When Amy walks through the door, ​ Wyatt, the lab’s brilliant but reclusive founder who hides behind a false identity and a lifetime of guilt, is forced to confront a childhood tragedy, the possibility of redemption, and the stunning truth that love, memory, and forgiveness are more intertwined than ever imagined.

Blending humor, heartbreak, and sci-fi intimacy, The Glitch explores the nature of connection in an increasingly synthetic world. It dares to ask: what if the AI you feared could help you become the parent you always wished you had? What if it could connect you with the one person meant to guide you there?

The Glitch is a story about finding grace in unexpected places and discovering that we may be more than our programming, and so are the machines.

The production features scenic design by Josh Oberlander, costume design by Danny Colon, and lighting design by Zack Lobel. Sound design is by Kipp Koenig and Bryan Kohl, and Kayla Katona is the stage manager. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.