Cast & Creative Team Announced for J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's NO STRINGS

The newly formed J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company (Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer/Co-Founder; Robert W. Schneider, Artistic Director/Co-Founder) has announced the cast and creative team for the second of the three productions in the company's inaugural 2020 season: the 1962 hit musical, No Strings, with book by Samuel Taylor, and music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers. Performances begin on Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30pm and continue through March 8, 2020 at Theatre Row (410 West 42nd Street - between 9th and Dyer Avenues). No Strings is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: www.rnh.com. Opening Night is Thursday, February 27, 2020 at 7:30pm.

The second production in J2 Spotlight Musical Theatre Company's inaugural season is the 1962 hit musical No Strings, with book by Samuel Taylor and music and lyrics by Richard Rodgers, the only musical for which he wrote both music and lyrics. No Strings explores the allure of Paris and its seductive embrace. A successful high-fashion model from Harlem meets and falls in love with an American writer who has made Paris his home. Convinced that their love only needs one another to survive, they embark on a romantic adventure through Europe, clinging to the City of Lights as the harsh reality of America threatens their union. Songs include: "The Sweetest Sounds," "No Strings," and "Nobody Told Me." No Strings opened on Broadway in 1962 starring Diahann Carroll and Richard Kiley and ran for 580 performances. It received 9 Tony Award nominations including Best Musical, and received 3 Tony Awards for Best Lead Actress, Best Score and Best Choreography.

Co-Directed and Choreographed by Deidre Goodwin, with Co-Director Robert W. Schneider (J2 Artistic Director/Co-Founder), and music direction by Grant Strom, the No Strings) cast will feature Jordan Bollwerk *, Cameron Bond *, Patrick Connaghan *, Tim Ewing *, Annabelle Fox *, Luke Hamilton *, Heather Klobukowski *, Keyonnna Knight, Ashlee Lee, Logan Mortier, Anne Otto *, Emilee Theno, Anne Wechsler *, and Sandy York *. ( * Equity Approved Showcase. These actors are appearing courtesy of Actors' Equity Association.)

"We couldn't be more excited about having No Strings as the second offering of our premiere season," stated Jim Jimirro, Executive Producer and Co-Founder. "It is always so noteworthy that Richard Rodgers, after decades of working only with Larry Hart and Oscar Hammerstein, decided to go it alone for this score. He later said that writing lyrics was more difficult than writing music, but as the glorious songs for No Strings illustrate, he was more than up to the task."

The creative team includes Joshua Zecher-Ross (Music Supervisor), Ryan J. Douglass (Scenic Designer), Ethan Steimel (Lighting Designer), Matthew Soloman (Costume Designer), Addison Calvin (Technical Director/Master Electrician). David Ward is Production Stage Manager and Jordan Stam is Assistant Stage Manager. Casting is by WOJCIK | SEAY, Holly Buczek.

"I am thrilled to collaborate with Robert W. Schneider and J2 Spotlight on this beautifully wrapped, 'in pink and gold with a big blue ribbon' gem of a show," said co-director and choreographer Deidre Goodwin.

Co-director and J2 Spotlight Artistic Director/Co-Founder Robert W. Schneider shared, "No Strings contains one of the most romantic scores written for the American Musical Theatre. I am so excited that New York audiences will rediscover this gem of a musical and discover the brilliance that is Deidre Goodwin. Deidre, who is one of Broadway's most beloved dancers, has created a sensual, vibrant production that will transport audiences to a world of high fashion and immense passion."

The Honorary Board members for the Company are Lynn Ahrens, Jim Brochu, Peter Filichia, Stephen Flaherty, Randy Graff, LaChanze, Donna McKechnie, Mel Miller, James Morgan, Lonny Price, Ken Page, Robbie Rozelle, Stephen Schwartz, and Allyson Tucker-Mitchell.

The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company series will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays through Saturdays at 7:30p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

NOW ON SALE: Single tickets are priced at $55 and may be purchased at telecharge.com, or by calling 212-239-6200. $25 Student Rush tickets will be available on the day of performance.

SPECIAL ADDED BONUS: Free and open to ticket holders, Lagniappes, from the Louisiana French meaning a bonus or a gift, are designed to enhance audience appreciation of classic works with cast talkbacks, visits with the producers, and interviews with the cast and personnel of the original productions.

THE LAGNIAPPES SCHEDULE FOR _NO STRINGS_:

• FRIDAY EVENING, FEBRUARY 27: THE SWEETEST SOUNDS

Join Ted Chapin, President of the Rodgers & Hammerstein Organization,

in a Q&A about the development of No Strings.

Moderator: Artistic Director and Co-Founder Robert W. Schneider

• SATURDAY AFTERNOON, FEBRUARY 29 AT 2:00PM: BEHIND THE CURTAIN

A Post-Show Talk Back with the cast and creatives of No Strings.

Moderator: Associate Artistic Director Benjamin Nissen.

• SUNDAY AFTERNOON, MARCH 1 AT 2:00PM: THE STORY OF NO STRINGS

Richard Rodgers after decades of working with Oscar Hammerstein and Larry Hart, goes it alone. This talk will be presented by Executive Producer and Co-Founder Jim Jimirro.

• THURSDAY EVENING, MARCH 5 AT 6:30PM: Q&A WITH Yvonne Constant

Yvonne Constant, who played Jeanette in the original Broadway production of No Strings,

will be on hand to look back on the show and the creative process.

• SATURDAY AFTERNOON, MARCH 7 AT 2:00PM: BEHIND THE CURTAIN

A Post-Show Talk Back with the cast and creatives of No Strings.

Moderator: Associate Artistic Director Benjamin Nissen.

The J2 Spotlight Musical Theater Company's inaugural season launches with the 1972 musical Seesaw, with book by Michael Bennett, music by Cy Coleman and lyrics by Dorothy Fields, based on the play Two for the Seesaw by William Gibson. From the composing team of Sweet Charity, Seesaw tells the story of Jerry Ryan, a reserved lawyer from Omaha, who has fled to New York City looking for a change in his life. There he meets Gittel Mosca, a single, loveable lunatic who lives life to the fullest. Will their love affair be able to survive the big, noisy, dirty island known as Manhattan? Songs include: "It's Not Where You Start," It's Where You Finish," "Welcome to Holiday Inn," and "Nobody Does It Like Me." Seesaw is presented by special arrangement with Samuel French, Inc., a Concord Theatricals Company. Performances begin Thursday, February 13, 2020 for a limited run through February 23, 2020.

Closing out the inaugural season is the third production in the series the 2001 musical A Class Act with book by Linda Kline and Lonny Price, music and lyrics by Edward Kleban. Ed Kleban, the Tony Award winning lyricist of A Chorus Line and one of the unsung champions of Broadway, returns to his own memorial service to set the record straight in A Class Act, this vibrant musical about musicals. A colorful gallery of friends and loved ones in Ed's life including the relentlessly peppy Marvin Hamlisch and stage wizard Michael Bennett all appear to celebrate Ed's life, loves, and legacy. Songs include: "Better," "Paris Through the Window," and "The Next Best Thing to Love." A Class Act is presented through special arrangement with R & H Theatricals: www.rnh.com. Performances begin Thursday, March 12, 2020 for a limited run through March 22, 2020.

www.j2spotlightnyc.com

@j2spotlightnyc





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You