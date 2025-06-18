Cassadee Pope, Justin Matthew Sargent and More to Star in ROLLING THUNDER at New World Stages

Performances begin on Thursday, July 10, with an opening night set for Thursday, July 24 at New World Stages.
The complete cast and creative team has been revealed for the New York premiere of Rolling Thunder. The show was originally developed and produced in Australia by Blake Entertainment, helmed by Blake. The book is by journalist/writer Bryce Hallett. This new U.S. production will be directed by Kenneth Ferrone. Performances begin on Thursday, July 10, with an opening night set for Thursday, July 24 at New World Stages.
The cast includes Drew Becker (Johnny), Cassadee Pope (Linda), Justin Matthew Sargent (Thomas), Daniel Yearwood (Andy), Courtnee Carter (Lauren & others), and Deon’te Goodman (Mike & others). Understudies for this production are Ethan Hardy Benson and Erin Ramirez.
Part rock concert, part documentary, this exhilaration and moving show tells the heartfelt stories of young soldiers caught in the abyss of the Vietnam War and the galvanizing protest movement that sought to end it.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with the fall of Saigon on April 30th, 1975, when NVA tanks rolled through the gates of the Presidential Palace.
Rolling Thunder brings together legendary songs of the period of the ‘60s and ‘70s, raw and potent storytelling inspired by Vietnam veterans and their families. The draft, combat, civil rights movement, and homecoming are evocatively reawakened in this intimate and epic work. At heart, it’s a deeply moving love story of courage, longing, loss, and hope.
The show encompasses the musical influence and legacy of many of the most notable songwriters, including Paul Simon, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Roberta Flack, Mick Jagger and Keith Richard, Barry Mann and Cynthia Weill, Gladys Knight, Curtis Mayfield, among others.
The creative team for Rolling Thunder includes Wilson Chin (set design), Andrea Lauer (costume design), Jake DeGroot (lighting design), Mike Tracey (sound design), and Caite Hevner (video design). Arrangements & Orchestrations are by Chong Lim AM and Sonny Paladino. US Music Supervision and Music Direction is by Sonny Paladino. Casting is by Geoff Josselson Casting. KGM Theatrical will serve as General Management. Jen Ash serves as the Production Stage Manager and Jason Weixelman will serve as the Assistant Stage Manager.