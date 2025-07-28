Photos: ROLLIING THUNDER Opening Night at New World Stages

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rolling Thunder, featuring a book by journalist/writer Bryce Hallett and direction by Kenneth Ferrone, is now open at New World Stages. See photos from opening night here!

The cast includes Drew Becker (Johnny), Cassadee Pope (Linda), Justin Matthew Sargent (Thomas), Daniel Yearwood (Andy), Courtnee Carter (Nurse Kelly, Andy’s Mother, & others), and Deon’te Goodman (Mike, Jimi, & others). Understudies for this production are Ethan Hardy Benson and Erin Ramirez.

Part rock concert, part documentary, this exhilaration and moving show tells the heartfelt stories of young soldiers caught in the abyss of the Vietnam War and the galvanizing protest movement that sought to end it. This year marks the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War with the fall of Saigon on April 30th, 1975, when NVA tanks rolled through the gates of the Presidential Palace.

Rolling Thunder brings together legendary songs of the period of the ‘60s and ‘70s, raw and potent storytelling inspired by Vietnam veterans and their families. The draft, combat, civil rights movement, and homecoming are evocatively reawakened in this intimate and epic work. At heart, it’s a deeply moving love story of courage, longing, loss, and hope.