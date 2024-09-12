Carrie Preston And Patricia King To Be Honored At Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's 2024 Gala

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival will present their 2024 Gala, The Future Is Now, which will take place on Sunday October 13, 2024 at 4:45pm at The Garrison. The Gala will celebrate the beginning of construction on the theater's new, permanent home, and the opportunities that the structure will provide for the company as it enters this next phase.

This year's gala will honor Emmy Award winner, Hudson Valley resident, and HVSF champion Carrie Preston (Elsbeth, The Good Wife) for her remarkable contributions to the arts, and HVSF Board Member Patricia King with the Marit and Lars Kulleseid Award, honoring inspiring leadership in service of the Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival's mission. The two honorees share a special connection through the genre of murder mystery, as Preston is the star of “Elsbeth” on CBS, and King writes mystery novels under the pen name of Annamaria Alfieri.

“We are thrilled that our Gala will honor two individuals who have contributed to the arts in their own unique and remarkable ways,” said HVSF Artistic Director Davis McCallum. “Patricia's support for HVSF over the years has been monumental and her leadership has been invaluable in our journey to make our first permanent home a reality. Carrie's extensive career, both on stage & screen and behind the scenes, combined with her love of the Hudson Valley region embodies the artistic spirit we have at HVSF of fostering meaningful connections through nature & culture.”

The gala will feature special guests and performances from HVSF and Broadway artists, plus a sneak peek at the 2025 season programming, which will include a favorite Shakespeare comedy and a beloved Off-Broadway musical.

The 2024 Gala committee includes Co-Chairs Heidi Ettinger, Pepper Evans and Bob Lieber, and Steven L. Holley; Vice-Chairs Robin and Ralph Arditi, Natalie Fishman, Heather and Derrick Hopkins, Chip Loewenson and Susan Brune, and Laura Jean Wilson and Mark Menting; and Committee Members Frederic C. Rich, Ned Whitney and Martha Howell, and Christine Wong Lent and Paul D. Lent.

Table reservations and single ticket purchases can be made online or by reaching out to Stephanie Paul, Interim Director of Development at Spaul@hvshakespeare.org or 845-809-4339.

This special evening will feature a Live auction, featuring Nicho Lowry of Swann Auction House and PBS's Antiques Road Show. Items include a one-week stay in a penthouse with a view in Florence, Italy; a cabaret performance in your home featuring HVSF actors; a walk-on role in a 2025 summer production; an exclusive round of golf at Hudson National; a private dinner or event at The Valley Table; and much more.

HVSF will break ground later this month on its new home, which will center around the first purpose-built LEED Platinum theater in the United States and includes a comprehensive design for a sustainable site with extensive green space and rewilding across the 98-acre campus that was recently gifted to the company by philanthropist Chris Davis. Designed by architecture and urban design practice Studio Gang, and featuring landscape design by Nelson Byrd Woltz, the 13,850 square foot venue design will serve as a permanent home for HVSF, the beloved New York theater company known for its sweeping open-air productions of classics and new works that are set against the backdrop of the Hudson River and the surrounding landscape. The new structure is the centerpiece of HVSF's commitment to sustainability and responsible stewardship of the campus.

