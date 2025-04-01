Caroline Santiago Turner Joins FRIENDS! THE MUSICAL PARODY

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Caroline Santiago Turner joins the cast of Off-Broadway's hit Friends! The Musical Parody, playing the role of Monica Geller. She joins Briana Sky Riley, Devin Pfeiffer, Brett Miller, Hannah Thompson, and Jerry Caviston.

Caroline's credits include: Royal Caribbean Entertainment, Norwegian Cruise Line, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder (Phoebe, Hope Repertory Theatre), Little Women (Jo), Carrie: The Musical (Chris), Spring Awakening (Ilse), Barbecue (Barbara), and Next to Normal (Natalie).

Friends! The Musical Parody with a book and lyrics by Bob and Tobly McSmith and music by Assaf Gleizner, with its home in The Jerry Orbach Theater at The Theater Center (210 West 50th Street, 3rd Floor), is just one of many musical parodies that the duo has written together. The show lovingly pokes fun at the beloved TV show “Friends,” celebrating the adventures of your favorite 20-somethings, as they navigate the pitfalls of work, life, and love in New York City. It's a typical day at New York's only coffee shop, Central Perk, until an unexpected runaway bride bursts in and kicks the whole gang out of second gear! The musical recreates favorite moments from all 10 seasons of Friends through an uncensored, fast-paced, music-filled romp. The show is recommended for audiences aged 13+.

The Theater Center, the only Off-Broadway venue with a Broadway address, is in New York's Theater District. Since April 2005, it has offered Off-Broadway entertainment in a 20,000-square-foot complex featuring two theaters and rehearsal spaces. Uniquely, we provide Live AI Translation in over 50 languages. Hosting a variety of productions, acting classes, and events, The Theater Center features the Anne L. Bernstein Theater with "Perfect Crime," New York's longest-running play, and the Jerry Orbach Theater with shows like "The Office! A Musical Parody," "Friends! A Musical Parody," and "Singfeld! A Musical About Nothing."

