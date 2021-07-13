CUPID & PSYCHE Will Be Performed By Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company Beginning Later This Month

Stay True, An LGBTQ+ Theatre Company will present the second production in their 2021/2022 season. Cupid & Psyche: An Audioplay running July 28-August 1, 2021.

When the goddess Venus becomes jealous of the young mortal Psyche's beauty, she unwittingly sets in motion a love story of mythic proportions. A dramatic reinterpretation of the classical myth Cupid and Psyche, this audioplay was created by a team of exclusively queer women artists and nonbinary artists. As an experimentation in form and structure, it strives to grapple with the modern queer themes of an ancient story.

Cupid & Psyche: An Audioplay features Stephanie Everett as Psyche, Alisya Reza as King, Naomi Agnew as Eldest, Sophia Therese Kinne as Elder, Sage Darnell as Venus, Kate Budney as Cupid, and is narrated by Gustavo Mercado Muñiz

The production team for Cupid & Psyche features director and producer Kelleen Moriarty, playwright and composer Madeleine Waters, stage manager and creative producer Aoife Hough, and graphic designers Hsi-An Chen and Giovi Moriarty.

Director and producer Kelleen Moriarty states, "In October of 2020, I (along with so much of the country) was scared and anxious and unemployed and bored and I had an idea. I called my friend Madeleine Waters and asked if she wanted to work on this wild idea with me: to take a barely-workshopped script of hers and turn it into an audio play without knowing the first thing about audio. We got Aoife Hough on board and got together old friends and new friends from all across the US and Canada and worked together to create a project about hope and love and messy queer joy. It was such a privilege for me to come together with other queer women artists and nonbinary artists and make something that connected us in our isolation, using this experimental structure and vehicle to explore queerness now with this story from long ago. I'm so grateful to Stay True for helping us bring this piece to a wider audience than I could have imagined while sitting on my couch back in October, and I hope this piece continues the work of putting hope, love, and joy out into our still sometimes scary, sometimes boring world."

Tickets for Cupid & Psyche: An Audioplay are $10.00 and can be purchased at staytruetheatrecompany.ticketleap.com. The production will be presented in a podcast style.

A portion of proceeds from ticket sales will be donated to The Marsha P. Johnson Institute,a nonprofit organization that protects the human rights of Black transgender people.