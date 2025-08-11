CUNY TV Presents Launches Second Showcase Featuring NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



CUNY TV Presents, the film forum celebrating New York City filmmakers, has launched its second showcase spotlighting selections from the NYC Indie Theatre Film Festival (NYCITFF). The program is airing now on CUNY TV and streaming via the CUNY TV YouTube channel through September 4, with television broadcasts resuming August 15.

Produced in collaboration with local film festivals and CUNY schools, CUNY TV Presents highlights the city’s vibrant creative community through short and feature-length films, documentaries, and conversations with artists.

This installment features a discussion hosted by Marc Weitz (Founder, NYCITFF) and Jocelyn Kuritsky (Founder, Staging Film), joined by Elise Valderrama, Ryan Spahn, David Skeist, and Don Castro. The panel explores the intersection of theatre and film, creative adaptation, and the evolving indie arts landscape in New York.

Following the conversation, viewers can enjoy a curated lineup of films showcasing the bold storytelling of the NYC theatre community, including Bloodercream, Your Blue Heart, Router, Intermission, and This Thing of Ours.

The first CUNY TV Presents showcase, which aired in November 2023, featured interviews with Meghan Finn, Sauda Aziza Jackson, Eddie Prunoske, and Jocelyn Kuritsky, along with Kuritsky’s short film The Bad Infinity—a screen adaptation of avant-garde playwright Mac Wellman’s work. Written and directed by Graham Sack, the film earned the inaugural Gold Telly Award in the Experimental Film and Shorts category.

For the full program schedule, visit CUNY TV Presents and follow @cunytvpresents on Instagram for updates and behind-the-scenes content.