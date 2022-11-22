COWBOY, the Story of Bass Reeves, to be Presented Off-Broadway in December

Cowboy, the story of Bass Reeves, will debut Off-Broadway this December. Reeves made history by being the first black U.S. Deputy Marshall in America. This is the first full on western to hit a Broadway or Off-Broadway stage in over 80 years. The play is written, directed and will star Layon Gray as Reeves.



He is the greatest U.S. Deputy Marshal you've never heard of. Many scholars believe that Bass Reeve's life inspired the Lone Ranger character.



Cowboy is set in 1888 Oklahoma Indian territory. The story follows Bass Reeves and his Indian companion as they search for two criminals fleeing to the Mexican border, one of whom Reeves has a death warrant for. They all find themselves stuck in an old saloon as a deadly tornado slowly approaches.

Throughout his 32-year career, he arrested more than 3,000 criminals, some of which were the most dangerous criminals of his time.

Slavery was abolished 23 years prior to the story, so the impacts of post-slavery life are manifested into the show's main characters

Cowboy sold out all performances at the 2022 National Black Theatre Festival in two days and recorded a live stream in February 2021 for regional powerhouse ASU Gammage. The play won five 2021 Broadway World Miami Awards which included Best Director, Best Lead Actor, Best Supporting Actor, Best Play and Best Production Of The Year.

The play also stars Thaddeus Daniels, Melvin Huffnagle, Clifton Faulkner, Lamar K. Cheston, Anthony Goss, and David Roberts.

Performances begin December 15th with opening night scheduled for December 17th at the Actors Temple Theatre at 339 W. 47th Street between 8th and 9th Avenues in New York City.

Cowboy is produced Off-Broadway by Layon Gray Enterprises, and Dorothy Spellman. Tickets from $58.50 are available at Telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.