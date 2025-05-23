CINDERELLA BOY Concert at 3 Dollar Bill to Benefit NYC Pride And The Ali Forney Center

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



For two performances only, the new pop musical Cinderella Boy, written by Ryan Kerr and based on the novel by Kris Meister, will be presented concert-style at 3 Dollar Bill in Brooklyn on June 15th, hosted by Marti Gould Cummings at 4:00pm and Maybe Burke at 6:00pm. The proceeds of Cinderella Boy will go directly to NYC Pride and the Ali Forney Center. The event will also host queer and trans vendors for an hour before both shows, which is approximately 100 minutes with no intermission.

A contemporary, Top 40-style pop score brings the characters of Meister's hit novel to life, including Dex, an introverted junior whose grades are even higher than their paintball stats, Dex's older sister Delia, who has a closet that can cast a magic spell of confidence on anyone, Carter, the popular, perhaps not-so-unattainable student body president (who Dex has toootally NOT watched from afar for exactly two years and a day...), and of course, the confident, gorgeous, and witty Layla, who very mysteriously shows up with Delia to Carter's end-of-summer party and instantly steals Carter's heart...

This heartfelt teen rom-com follows Dex crawling out of the lowest pits of doubt and heartache, only to build to an uplifting explosion of queer joy, affirming that when you find the courage to be who you want to be, you'll discover the power to make your own wishes come true.

Tickets can be found online at 3 Dollar Bill's Event Pages:

4pm show (3pm doors): https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Cinderella-Boy-Early-Show/651152?afflky=3DollarBill

6pm show (5pm doors): https://wl.seetickets.us/event/Cinderella-Boy-Late-Show/651491?afflky=3DollarBill

