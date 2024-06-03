CELLINO V. BARNES To Play Asylum NYC This Summer, Directed By Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cellino V. Barnes, a darkly funny play following the tumultuous partnership between the infamous lawyers of the same names, is coming to Off-Broadway this summer. Written by Mike B. Breen & David Rafailedes (the short film “Never Been Kissed”) and directed by Wesley Taylor & Alex Wyse (Summoning Sylvia), Cellino V. Barnes begins performances July 23, 2024, at Asylum NYC and runs through October 13, 2024.

“Playwrights Mike B. Breen and David Rafailedes have worked tirelessly over the last several years to get to the bottom of what really happened with Cellino and Barnes,” said producers Maxwell Beer and Mitch Marois of Mix and Match Productions. “And sure, even though the real-life Ross Cellino is ‘not willing to be involved,' we think Mike and Dave may really be onto something here.”

Cellino V. Barnes is a darkly comedic rollercoaster that captures the wild partnership of notorious injury attorneys Ross Cellino and Steve Barnes, from their meteoric rise in the 1990s through their spectacular break-up in the 2010s.

Witness the hilariously absurd antics of two lawyers who prioritize outrageous personal squabbles over their billion-dollar empire, navigating a minefield of ethical dilemmas, personal demons, and outdated fax machines. As their budding friendship and business collide with unchecked ambition, they must decide whether to find common ground or torch it all. Inspired by their infamous real-life split, this riotous romp reveals the rivalry and redemption of two men who changed the face of their industry, one iconic billboard at a time.

Buckle up for a fast-paced, laugh-out-loud journey that posits the age-old question: can a bromance survive ambition, and can it happen in seventy-five minutes?

Cellino V. Barnes will feature scenic and props design by Riw Rakkulchon (The XIXTH), costume design by Ricky Lurie (Harmony), sound design by UptownWorks (Las Borinqueñas), and lighting design by Aiden Bezark (Walking with Bubbles). Derrick Weishaar (Titanique) serves as Creative Consultant.

LDK Productions is the General Manager and Paul Bakey is the Company Manager. Digital marketing and advertising are by Super Awesome Friends, group sales and promotions are by BroadwayPlus, and casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA. Sarah Schetter (The Cotillion) is the Production Manager, and Amy Castro (Then She Fell) is the Stage Manager. Nathan Sheffield, Esq., is responsible for making sure no one involved in Cellino V. Barnes gets sued.

Cellino V. Barnes is produced by Mix and Match Productions (Maxwell Beer and Mitch Marois) with co-producers Rohit Gopal, Caitlin Berg, Katherine Brown, Jeffrey Morse, David Pochapin, and Cameron Koffman.

The performance schedule for Cellino V. Barnes is as follows: Tuesday at 7pm; Wednesday at 3pm and 7pm; Thursday at 7pm; Friday at 7pm; Saturday at 3pm and 8pm; Sunday at 3pm. Exceptions: there will be no 3pm performance on Wednesday September 25.

Tickets to Cellino V. Barnes begin at $59 and are available now at cellino-v-barnes.com.

Casting will be announced at a later date. For more information, visit cellino-v-barnes.com.

