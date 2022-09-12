Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Returns to NYC This Week With Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, and More

The performance is on September 18 at the Triad.

Register for Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 12, 2022  
CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Returns to NYC This Week With Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Ralph Macchio, and More

Celebrity Autobiography, the international hit comedy Broadway sensation and winner of the Drama Desk Award will return to NYC Sunday, September 18th at 7:30pm at the show's original home, The Triad (158 West 72nd St). The September 18th show will feature Tony nominee Rachel Dratch, Mario Cantone, Tate Donovan, Alan Zweibel, Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) and show creators, Emmy-nominated, Drama Desk-winner Eugene Pack & Drama Desk winner Dayle Reyfel. Tickets plus a two-drink minimum can be purchased at www.CelebrityAutobiography.com.

There is also a show at The Tilles Center, Long Island on Saturday, September 17th at 7pm featuring Susan Lucci, Mario Cantone, Ralph Macchio, Alan Zweibel, Caroline Aaron, Julia Macchio, Eugene Pack & Dayle Reyfel.

Created by Eugene Pack & developed by Pack & Dayle Reyfel, Celebrity Autobiography features top performers bringing to life the actual memoirs of a wide range of celebrities. How does Vanna flip her panels? What does Stallone store in his freezer? Why did Justin Bieber get stuck in the trunk of a car? What does Hasselhoff reveal about the beauties of Baywatch? Get ready to find out. The passages run the gamut from the "poetry" of Matthew McConaughey...to the acting process of Mariah Carey...to the most famous Hollywood love triangle in history--Elizabeth Taylor, Debbie Reynolds & Eddie Fisher--told from all sides! And what's remarkable and unforgettably hilarious - it's all "in their own words".

Audiences at Celebrity Autobiography are treated to an entertaining evening of non-stop laughter as a mix of talented, hilarious performers act out classic excerpts from a range of celebrity tell-alls by Bieber to Beyoncé and Beyond! This unique, no holds-barred show is unlike anything else in New York (running for over 10 years) and has played for sold-out crowds all around the world including London's West End, Edinburgh, Australia's Sydney Opera House and a limited run on Broadway (with plans to return). Celebrity Autobiography is produced by Angelo Fraboni, Peter Martin, EP Productions and Dayle Reyfel.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


VIDEO: Exclusive Look at LOS OTROS Starring Luba Mason and Caesar SamayoaVIDEO: Exclusive Look at LOS OTROS Starring Luba Mason and Caesar Samayoa
September 10, 2022

The New York premiere production of Los Otros, a musical in one act with book & lyrics by Tony Award nominee Ellen Fitzhugh (Grind, Paradise Found) and music by five-time Tony Award nominee Michael John LaChiusa (The Wild Party, Giant) is currently playing at A.R.T./New York Theatres. Watch this video for an exclusive look at the production!
Kelli O'Hara, Deborah S. Craig & More to Celebrate the Late Broadway Legend Mary Rodgers at Symphony SpaceKelli O'Hara, Deborah S. Craig & More to Celebrate the Late Broadway Legend Mary Rodgers at Symphony Space
September 9, 2022

Symphony Space will present an evening exploring late Broadway legend Mary Rodgers and her just-published memoir Shy: The Alarmingly Outspoken Memoirs of Mary Rodgers on September 18. 
West 56th Street Between 6th & 7th Avenues to be Renamed 'Wynn Handman Way'West 56th Street Between 6th & 7th Avenues to be Renamed 'Wynn Handman Way'
September 9, 2022

City Councilman Keith Powers, former Mayor Bill DeBlasio, former acting students of Wynn Handman and maybe a star or two will gather Monday, September 12 at 11:00 AM on the southeast corner of 7th Avenue and 56th Street for the naming of West 56th Street between Sixth and Seventh Avenues as Wynn Handman Way.
THIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE to Launch $22 Rush Policy in Partnership with TodayTixTHIS BEAUTIFUL FUTURE to Launch $22 Rush Policy in Partnership with TodayTix
September 9, 2022

Beginning tomorrow, September 10, 2022, the Off-Broadway transfer of This Beautiful Future will launch a $22 Rush access program exclusively with TodayTix.
Mia Chung's CATCH AS CATCH CAN to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons in OctoberMia Chung's CATCH AS CATCH CAN to be Presented at Playwrights Horizons in October
September 9, 2022

Playwrights Horizons will present Mia Chung’s Catch as Catch Can, directed by Daniel Aukin, running October 14 - November 20 and opening November 1.