Boomerang Theatre Company Adds Performances And “Pay What You Can” Option For THE GREAT DIVIDE

By: Sep. 18, 2023

BOOMERANG THEATRE COMPANY will add “pay-what-you-can” performances on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. of the world premiere production of Amy Crossman's THE GREAT DIVIDE, directed by Scott Ebersold.

THE GREAT DIVIDE will play a three-week limited engagement at Off-Broadway's HERE (145 6th Ave. Enter on Dominick, 1 block south of Spring). This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: a curated rental program, that provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as a technical liaison. Performances begin Thursday, October 5 and continue through Sunday, October 22. Opening Night is Saturday, October 7 (7 p.m.). Tickets are $30 and available at here.org/shows/the-great-divide

Everything is fine! No, seriously, it is - it's super duper extra never been better everything's – wait, do you think Eli's gonna kiss her tonight at midnight? Do you think he loves her back? Do you think he – no, no, no one's got a drinking problem, and the panic attacks are just, no, they're – it's fine, everything's fine!! Right? Right! This comedic exploration delves into the complex territory of love, loss, and the resilience to choose life in the face of incalculable loss. 

In THE GREAT DIVIDE, our protagonist's inner conflict unravels with wit and charm, while addressing the profound themes of love, loss, and the path to healing. As the play unravels, the audience will be taken on a heartfelt and hilarious ride, celebrating the triumph of the human spirit in the face of adversity. The story emphasizes the importance of self-discovery and the ability to overcome personal challenges, ultimately teaching us that even in the darkest moments, one can find hope and light.

THE GREAT DIVIDE is a poignant exploration of love, loss, and the aftermath of suicide. The play delves into sensitive themes, including self-harm and emotional distress related to suicide. While the production handles these topics with care and respect, we understand that they can be distressing for some individuals. Our goal is to create a safe and inclusive environment for all attendees. Mental health is a priority, and we encourage anyone who may be affected by the themes in the play to seek support from mental health professionals or helplines. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-TALK (1-800-273-8255) suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

The production features scenic design by Ant Ma, costume design by Brynne Oster-Bainnson, and lighting design by Derek VanHeel. Sam Kaseta is the sound designer and Michelle Elizabeth is the stage manager. Phoebe Brooks is the production dramaturg, and Curtis Howard and Rachael Langton provide production support. Publicity by Katie Rosin/Kampfire PR.

THE GREAT DIVIDE plays Wednesdays - Saturdays at 7 p.m. and Sundays at 2 p.m. through Sunday, October 22. Sunday, October 8 and 15 are masked audiences. Tickets are $30 at here.org/shows/the-great-divide. Additionally, HERE offers a "10 for 10" program that makes ten tickets available to every performance for $10 on a first-come-first-served basis, and the Wednesday evening performances are “Pay-What-You-Can”. 




