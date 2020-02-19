Black Spectrum Theatre Celebrates Milestone Anniversary Season with 50th Anniversary Gala

To mark its golden anniversary year, the Audelco Award-winning Black Spectrum Theatre Company (BSTC) today announced details for its 50th anniversary season comprised of a series of special programs highlighting African-American achievements in film, theater, literature and music. As the major highlight of this milestone season, the historic theatre will also host its 50th Anniversary Gala celebrating its rich legacy and honoring legendary performers Louis Gossett Jr., Leslie Uggams, Ben Vereen, and BSTC Founder and Executive Producer Carl Clay on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 6PM. Tickets for Gala Only - $150. Ticket Package is inclusive of Gala, afterparty and overnight stay at the LaGuardia Plaza Hotel - $400.

Hosted by NY1 News reporter Dean Meminger and WBLS/Steve Harvey Morning Show personality Ann Tripp, the star-studded evening will include an elegant seated dinner, feature special presentations and celebrity performances and appearances and will culminate with a fun-filled afterparty led by a DJ. Held at the modern LaGuardia Plaza Hotel in Queens, NY, Black Spectrum's 50th Anniversary Gala will raise funds to advance the Theatre's mission ensuring that it will be able to continue to nurture the next generation of artists for the 21st Century.

Additionally, BSTC will commemorate this special anniversary with a robust calendar of experiences and events throughout Black History Month and beyond spotlighting African- American leaders, artists and change agents whose contributions have been integral to American culture and history. Throughout the season, the Theatre will present programs honoring the lives of figures such as Mae Jemison, Thurgood Marshall, and Zora Neale Hurston. In acknowledgment of its own extensive history, Black Spectrum will also present its BSTC Film Festival showing movies created by the organization's cinematic arm as well as the reprisal of its very first play presentation 50 years ago - Black Love.

"As a Black theatre focused on presenting works for and about people of African descent, it is no small feat to have reached the point where we can celebrate 50 years of serving our community, providing a voice and platform to our artists and telling our stories," said Black Spectrum Theatre Founder and Executive Producer, Carl Clay. "With this being our 50th Anniversary, not only will we celebrate in style with this fabulous Gala honoring some of our greatest legends like Ben Vereen, Leslie Uggams and Louis Gossett Jr., we will celebrate all season with amazing programming! Particularly, leading up to the Gala, we will recognize through these programs those who have been at the core of African-American innovation."

Known for its commitment to presenting and producing premiere works in theater and film, the Queens-based Black Spectrum Theatre Company is the theater home for Black artistic expression showcasing the African-American experience. Since its inception in 1970, the historic theatre continues to be a cultural anchor and educational resources for its surrounding community.





