Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Vote Now 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards

Banana Bag & Bodice to Present Film Premiere of SPACE//SPACE in January

Space//Space will be screened on January 14 at 7:00 PM and January 15 at 1:30 PM at the Anthology Film Archives.

Dec. 13, 2022  
Banana Bag & Bodice to Present Film Premiere of SPACE//SPACE in January

Banana Bag & Bodice will present the premiere of their film Space//Space as part of the Special Screenings program at the Anthology Film Archive. Space//Space is a cinematic reimagining of their 2012 critically acclaimed live theatre piece of the same title. Space//Space is directed by Alex Harvey (Walden: Life in the Woods, I Am a Seagull, The Unsilent Picture), written by Alex Harvey and Jason Craig (Beardo, Oh What War, Gogol: a clown-opera), and stars Jessica Jelliffe (Yale Repertory's Fairytale Lives of Russian Girls, Botch, Shadows) and Jason Craig.

Space//Space will be screened on January 14 at 7:00 PM and January 15 at 1:30 PM at the Anthology Film Archives (32 2nd Avenue, New York, NY 10003). An artist talkback will follow both screenings. Tickets are on sale at anthologyfilmarchives.org.

Watch the trailer below!

Banana Bag & Bodice

(BB&B) is a theater collective that makes play-shows centered on original writing, music composition, and collective design. BB&B's elastic approach to creating has one common goal - to celebrate and expose the inspiring awkwardness of being a human. Founded by Jessica Jelliffe and Jason Craig in San Francisco in 1999, then based in Brooklyn, and now in the Hudson Valley, Banana Bag & Bodice has created ten original shows, including Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage, which received its World Premiere with The Shotgun Players in Berkeley, CA, and has toured to New York, San Francisco, Boston, Montreal, Kilkenny, Edinburgh, and Adelaide. Beowulf was awarded a Herald Angel, the Will Glickman Award, and the American Theatre Wing's 2009 Jonathan Larson Grant for music composition. BB&B's work has been presented at such New York City venues as PS122, The Ontological-Hysteric Theatre, The OHIO, The Collapsable Hole, The Brick, The Bushwick Starr, Joe's Pub, and the Abrons Arts Center. Banana Bag & Bodice is known for its intricate and complex set designs formed from discarded materials found in off-Broadway dumpsters.

The 2012 theatrical production of Space//Space was lauded by the New York Times, Time Out New York, The Village Voice, and Backstage among others, and played a three-week run at The Collapsable Hole in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. The production was supported in part by the New York State Council on the Arts' Individual Artist Commission.

Dubbed "Waiting for Godot in Space" by the New York Times' Jason Zinoman, the 2012 theatrical production of Space//Space serves as a launchpad for this cinematic reiteration. Galvanized by the pressure-cooker of a year in Covid-lockdown, Jelliffe and Craig have reprised their production-a claustrophobic container tale of two brothers stuck in a space capsule-in the empty theatre of their attic. Doubling down on containment and existential dread, Banana Bag & Bodice unleashes a nesting doll of narratives. A video-document within a play, within daily life, within a film, within a pandemic, Space//Space is an outlandish and poignant look at the function of performance (both intended and unintended), spectatorship (again, both intended and unintended), and artistic legacy. Wrapped in layers of isolation, relationships both real and fictional are pressed and amplified. As the play-conceit begins to degrade, Space//Space reveals a married couple attempting to co-exist as a family, as well as artists grappling over the purpose and preservation of their labor.

The production team for Space//Space features cinematography by Miklos Buk (Come Find Me, Walden: A Life in the Woods), editing and sound design by Alex Harvey and production design by Banana Bag & Bodice. Space//Space is produced by Series Fest award-winning Anne Troup (Human Interest), Jessica Jelliffe, Jason Craig and Alex Harvey.

BIOGRAPHIES

Jessica Jelliffe

(Performer) is a Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Banana Bag & Bodice. She has collaborated on and performed in each of their shows since 1999, notably Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage, which received its World Premiere with The Shotgun Players in Berkeley, CA, and has toured to The American Repertory Theater, Summerstage New York City, Les Escales Improbables de Montreal, the Kilkenny Arts Festival, the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the Adelaide Festival, Mayfest Bristol and the Brighton Festival. Other BB&B favorites include: The Sewers (The Ontological-Hysteric Theater), The Fall & Rise of The Rising Fallen (PS122), and A Very Sandwich Christmas (Abrons Arts Center). Additional stage credits include: Fairytale Lives of Russian Girls (Rachel Chavkin, Yale Rep), Botch (Joe Diebes, director), Shadows (Alec Duffy, director), Oh What War and As You Like It (Mallory Catlett, director), History of the World Pt IV (gALE gATES et al, NY), and Gogol: a clown-opera (Exit Theater, SF). Film credits: Space//Space (Alex Harvey, director, Banana Bag & Bodice co-producer), The Unsilent Picture (Alex Harvey, director), The Fixer (Ian Oldes, director), Stingray Sam (Cory McAbee, director), Made Up Language (Zbigniew Bzymek, director). She is currently collaborating on a very messy adaptation of Dante's Inferno (Jason Craig playwright, Alex Harvey director). She lives in Beacon, NY with her husband and kid and dog and chickens.

Jason Craig

(Writer/Performer) is a Co-Founder and Co-Artistic Director of Banana Bag & Bodice. He is also a writer, performer, set designer and technical director for the company. His work with BB&B has won him awards nationally and internationally, including Best New Production at The Dublin Fringe Festival, and has kept him busy for the last 20 years. Craig's adaptation of Beowulf entitled Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage was commissioned by, and received its World Premiere with Shotgun Players in Berkeley, CA, followed by performances at The Ashby Stages and Berkeley Rep. In 2009, Beowulf made its New York premiere at Abrons Arts Center and also toured to Adelaide, Australia, Edinburgh, Brighton, Bristol, Kilkenny, Montreal, and Boston (A.R.T). Beowulf - A Thousand Years of Baggage is the recipient of the Will Glickman Award for Best New play in the Bay Area. Jason Craig's other commissions include Beardo for Shotgun Players, Berkeley, CA; Oh What War for Juggernaut Theatre, New York, NY; and Gogol: a clown-opera for Exit Theatre, San Francisco, CA. Craig has been a featured artist in Theatre Forum, Theatre Bay Area, Time Out New York, The New York Times, and American Theater Magazine. As a performer, he has worked with such companies as gALE gATES et al, foolsFURY, Misery/Loves Company, Inverse, Radiohole, The Exit Theatre, and Shotgun Players. He received a BA (hons) in Architecture from Hull University, England.

Alex Harvey

(Director/Writer) is a filmmaker, editor, producer, writer, theater director, musician, and end-of-life doula. Alex created, produced, and directed the feature narrative film, Walden: Life in the Woods starring Academy Award nominee Demián Bichir. The film played at a variety of domestic and international festivals including Whistler Film Festival, Oaxaca Film Festival, Denver International Film Festival, River Run International Film Festival, NCTE Houston, FilmFort Idaho. Walden: Life in the Woods was picked up by Virgil Films and released on all platforms in October of 2019. Alex also wrote and directed The Unsilent Picture, a black and white silent film starring the world famous clown, Bill Irwin. The Unsilent Picture screened in an immersive spiegel tent accompanied by a live orchestral score and live foley sound performance as a centerpiece of the Horseman's Hollow Festival in both 2018 and 2019. Alex was a co-director and producer for I Am A Seagull, the documentary-narrative hybrid film made by the art collective Lake Lucille Chekhov Project. I Am A Seagull is the first feature film to have played at The Public Theatre's Under the Radar Festival in New York. It has subsequently toured to the Spoleto Festival in Italy, The Noorderzon Festival in the Netherlands, and the Kontakt Festival in Poland. In 2014, Harvey was apprentice director under master director Allen Coulter on the fourth season of HBO's Boardwalk Empire. He has created various video art projects including one short film immersion called SONNET23 which was presented in 2015 at the Festival Cine Futuro in Salvador, Brazil. He has also created content for Action Group Network, producing multi-lingual ICE preparedness shorts for imperiled immigrant communities throughout the tri-state area. He lives in Great Barrington, Massachusetts with his wife and son.

For more information visit: Bananabagandbodice.org



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


COBRA KAIs Courtney Henggeler to Make NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF Photo
COBRA KAI's Courtney Henggeler to Make NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
Ruth Stage has announced that their provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, returning to New York City in early 2023, will star Courtney Henggeler in the central role of “Maggie the Cat.” This will mark Henggeler’s Off-Broadway and New York City stage debut.
Harlem Stage Announces Spring 2023 Programming Featuring THE VICKSBURG PROJECT World Premi Photo
Harlem Stage Announces Spring 2023 Programming Featuring THE VICKSBURG PROJECT World Premiere & More
Harlem Stage has announced full programming for Spring 2023, continuing its Black Arts Movement: Examined series examining the 1960s/70s cultural movement led by Black artists, activists, and intellectuals.
Photos: Donna Lynne Champlin, Mary Testa & More Star in ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE Benefit P Photo
Photos: Donna Lynne Champlin, Mary Testa & More Star in IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Benefit Performance
See photos of Transport Group's one-night-only benefit performance of the Frank Capra holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life, directed by Artistic Director Jack Cummings III, starring Donna Lynne Champlin, Mary Testa, and more.
Gabe Mollicas Off-Broadway Show SOLO Receives Second Extension and New Los Angeles Dates Photo
Gabe Mollica's Off-Broadway Show SOLO Receives Second Extension and New Los Angeles Dates
Stand-up comedian and storyteller Gabe Mollica's off-Broadway debut show 'SOLO: A Show About Friendship' has received an additional six-week extension of its run at the Soho Playhouse on the following dates, all at 9:00pm. Josh Gondelman (Desus & Mero, Last Week Tonight) will be his special guest opener on opening night, January 11th.

More Hot Stories For You


BLUE MAN GROUP Chicago And New York Announce Holiday Performance SchedulesBLUE MAN GROUP Chicago And New York Announce Holiday Performance Schedules
December 13, 2022

Blue Man Group will make the holiday season extra bright with an expanded performance schedule at the Astor Place Theatre (434 Lafayette St.).
Casts Announced for HEAVEN & FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER IS DRUNK & THE SHEEP HAVE ALL JUMPED THE FENCES at 59E59 TheatersCasts Announced for HEAVEN & FRANKENSTEIN'S MONSTER IS DRUNK & THE SHEEP HAVE ALL JUMPED THE FENCES at 59E59 Theaters
December 13, 2022

 59E59 Theaters has announced the casts and creative teams for Heaven and Frankenstein’s Monster is Drunk and the Sheep have all Jumped the Fences.  
Banana Bag & Bodice to Present Film Premiere of SPACE//SPACE in JanuaryBanana Bag & Bodice to Present Film Premiere of SPACE//SPACE in January
December 13, 2022

Banana Bag & Bodice will present the premiere of their film Space//Space as part of the Special Screenings program at the Anthology Film Archive. Space//Space is a cinematic reimagining of their 2012 critically acclaimed live theatre piece of the same title.
Ars Nova Announces January 2023 Lineup Featuring SHOWGASM: THE CAMP EDITION & MoreArs Nova Announces January 2023 Lineup Featuring SHOWGASM: THE CAMP EDITION & More
December 13, 2022

Ars Nova has announced complete details for performances taking place in January along with highlights and updates for its Spring 2023 season.
COBRA KAI's Courtney Henggeler to Make NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOFCOBRA KAI's Courtney Henggeler to Make NYC Stage Debut in CAT ON A HOT TIN ROOF
December 13, 2022

Ruth Stage has announced that their provocative and controversial modern staging of Cat on a Hot Tin Roof, returning to New York City in early 2023, will star Courtney Henggeler in the central role of “Maggie the Cat.” This will mark Henggeler’s Off-Broadway and New York City stage debut.
share