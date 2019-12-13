BWW Review: ONE NOVEMBER YANKEE at 59E59 Theaters-A Captivating Show that Tells of Brother/Sister Relationships

"Do you think most siblings are like us, connected but not connected?

From One November Yankee

There's real star power on the stage of 59E59 Theaters. The New York premiere of One November Yankee starring Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers is being performed now through December 29th. Written and directed by Joshua Ravetch, this two-hander is the one to see. The show's intriguing premise is complemented by the outstanding acting skills of Hamlin and Powers. And the play it has the distinction of being finalist in the Ojai Playwright's Conference.

One November Yankee depicts a day in the life of three different brother and sister pairs. Each of the stories is connected by a common tragedy, a plain crash that had occurred in New Hampshire. The play begins with modern artist, Ralph discussing his installation at MOMA with his sister, Maggie who is a curator. The second scene tells of Margot who is on a journey in a small private plane with her brother, Harry to attend their father's wedding in Florida. In the third sequence, Ronnie and Mia are hiking and discover airplane wreckage. It is interesting how these stories are woven together, revealing the personalities of the characters while it makes statements about the uniqueness of brother and sister bonds.

Harry Hamlin and Stefanie Powers are admired by audiences for their roles in theater, movies and television. They are an ideal pair to star in One November Yankee. Each of them seamlessly assumes three very different roles during the course of the show. While they are convincing in all of their parts, Powers is particularly good when she portrays art curator, Maggie and Hamlin is compelling as the character, Ronnie.

The Creative Team has done a top job of bringing One November Yankee to the Upper East Side stage. The stunning set with airplane wreckage works for the entire story. The Team includes set design by Dana Moran Williams; costume design by Kate Bergh; lighting design by Scott Cocchiaro; sound design by Lucas Campbell; and associate sound design by Jackson Williams. The Artistic & Production Team includes Production/General Manager, Nathan Renner-Johnson; Technical Director, Chris Bratek; and Production Stage Manager, Heather Ber.

One November Yankee is an opportunity to see two beloved actors on one stage in a memorable show. Get your tickets. It is sure to sell out.

One November Yankee is produced by the Delaware Theatre Company in Wilmington, Delaware where the show just made its East Coast Premiere before coming to 59E59 Theaters. It will be performed for a limited engagement through Sunday, December 29. The show runs for 90 minutes with no intermission. The performance schedule is Tuesday, Wednesday & Friday at 7:15 pm; Thursday & Saturday at 2:15 pm & 7:15 pm; Sunday at 2:15 pm. Single tickets are $25 - $70 ($49 for 59E59 Members). The Theaters are located at 59 East 59th Street (between Park and Madison Avenues) Tickets are available by calling the Box Office at 646-892-7999 or by visiting https://www.59e59.org/.

Photo by Matt Urban at NüPOINT Marketing





