BROADWAY BUSKERS Concert Series Continues With Melissa Li & Kit Yan and Ben Wexler

Tune in on July 28th at 7pm

Times Square Alliance has announced a continuation of the celebration of Broadway and the songwriting community with the return of the third annual Broadway Buskers series - which this year will move off of the Broadway pedestrian plazas and onto audiences' screens. The concert series is running weekly on Tuesdays at 7pm ET from July 21 through October 27 on the Times Square Alliance's website, YouTube, and Facebook. This season will feature new original music written by performers from hit Broadway shows including Ain't Too Proud, Come From Away, The Great Comet, The Addams Family, and more.

The schedule through August 11th is as follows:

July 28th:

Melissa Li & Kit Yan (Interstate, MISS STEP, Cancelled)

Ben Wexler (Washington Square, 2019 Jonathan Larson Grant Winner)

August 4th:

Lauren Elder (Mary and Max, Hair, Side Show)

James Harkness (Ain't Too Proud, Beautiful, Chicago)

August 11th:

Joey Contreras (Love Me, Love Me Not, Break from the Line, Joyride)

Tamika Lawrence (Caroline, or Change, If/Then, Come From Away)

