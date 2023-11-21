BEDLAM's ARCADIA Extended Through December

Catch the Limited Engagement Through December 31, 2023

By: Nov. 21, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public Photo 1 Photos: On the Red Carpet for Opening Night of Alicia Keys' HELL'S KITCHEN at the Public
Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2 Photo 2 Terrence McNally New Works Incubator Now Accepting Applications for Cycle 2
Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott Photo 3 Review Roundup: DANNY AND THE DEEP BLUE SEA, Starring Aubrey Plaza and Christopher Abbott
Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING Photo 4 Video: Watch Alicia Keys Talk HELL'S KITCHEN on CBS SUNDAY MORNING

BEDLAM's ARCADIA Extended Through December

Due to popular demand, BEDLAM's critically acclaimed production of Tom Stoppard's ARCADIA is announcing a third extension at the West End Theater (263 W 86th Street). ARCADIA will now play through December 31, 2023 off-Broadway. Tickets are now available for the full extended run at bedlam.org. There will be no performances of ARCADIA during the week of December 11th. 

Directed by Eric Tucker (BEDLAM Artistic Director), the strictly limited engagement of ARCADIA officially opened on November 12, 2023, starring BEDLAM company members Alan Altschuler, Lisa Birnbaum, Shaun Taylor Corbett, Caroline Grogan, Deychen Volino-Gyetsa, Mike Labbadia, Arash Mokhtar, Randolph Curtis Rand, Jamie “Smitty” Smithson, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Devin Vega and Elan Zafir.

Tom Stoppard's absorbing play takes us back and forth between the centuries and explores the nature of truth and time, the difference between the Classical and the Romantic temperament, and the disruptive influence of sex on our orbits in life - 'the attraction which Newton left out'.

BEDLAM's production of ARCADIA has scenic design by John McDermott, costume design by Charlotte Palmer-Lane, lighting design by Les Dickert, with props by Buffy Cardoza.

Tickets for performances of ARCADIA range from $80-$100. In addition to providing free and reduced-price tickets to underserved communities and educational programs, BEDLAM's ongoing Access Ticket Initiative will include a “Pay What You Can” performance for the first preview of ARCADIA on Friday, October 27th. All seats for that performance are a minimum of $20. BEDLAM's existing ticket accessibility efforts include $10 Rush Tickets available to all students, Veterans, and current service members starting thirty minutes prior to every performance. For tickets and the full schedule, visit Click Here.

In 2022, BEDLAM celebrated its tenth anniversary. What has remained consistent in all their work – be it Shakespeare, Shaw, or Austen; in a theatre, a classroom, or online – is the belief that the classics are for everyone, and that exploring these traditional forms yields unique insights into our humanity and inspires empathy in us all. BEDLAM looks forward to celebrating this belief in practice over the course of its eleventh season.

Photo credit: Ashley Garrett




RELATED STORIES - Off-Broadway

1
Red Bull Theater, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival & Bedlam To Present Rolling World Photo
Red Bull Theater, Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival & Bedlam To Present Rolling World Premiere Of MEDEA: RE-VERSED

RED BULL THEATER, celebrating its 20th Anniversary, has announced that Red Bull will join forces with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival and Bedlam to present the rolling World Premiere of Medea: Re-Versed by Luis Quintero, co-conceived and directed by RBT Associate Artistic Director Nathan Winkelstein. 

2
New Musical PICKING UP SPEED To Play Limited Off-Broadway Run In December Photo
New Musical PICKING UP SPEED To Play Limited Off-Broadway Run In December

Acclaimed actor and writer Alex Wyse debuts his original solo musical, Picking Up Speed, for a limited Off-Broadway run in December. Don't miss this one-week-only engagement at the Royal Family Performing Arts Space.

3
George Street Playhouse Presents HAVING OUR SAY - Previews Begin November 28 Photo
George Street Playhouse Presents HAVING OUR SAY - Previews Begin November 28

George Street Playhouse presents Having Our Say, the Tony Award-nominated play by Emily Mann (A Streetcar Named Desire, Anna and the Tropics). Having Our Say is adapted from the book by Sarah (Sadie) L. Delany & A. Elizabeth (Bessie) Delany with Amy Hill Hearth and is directed by Laiona Michelle (Her Portmanteau).

4
Jewish Stars Of The Stage Including Tovah Feldshuh Line Up For TOGETHER AT HANUKKAH Photo
Jewish Stars Of The Stage Including Tovah Feldshuh Line Up For TOGETHER AT HANUKKAH

'Join Jewish stars of the stage, including Tovah Feldshuh, for a special online musical Hanukkah event on December 10. Celebrate Hanukkah, Jewish life, and support MDA while enjoying performances from Broadway, West End, and more.'

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video Video
Blue Man Group Releases Holiday EP and Mashup Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES Video
Kelly Clarkson Sings 'I Get a Kick Out of You' From ANYTHING GOES
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA Video
Exclusive: Watch Mary Testa Sing 'Miss the Man' from THE GARDENS OF ANUNCIA
View all Videos

Off-Broadway SHOWS
A Christmas Carol the Musical in Off-Broadway A Christmas Carol the Musical
The Players Theatre (11/26-12/30)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You