Author D.T. Max Shares Late Conversations With Stephen Sondheim At The National Arts Club, November 17

The National Arts Club presents an evening with D.T. Max, author of Finale: Late Conversations with Stephen Sondheim, on Thursday, November 17 at 8 PM (EST).

Max, staff writer for The New Yorker and author, mixes his own commentary with the raw and revealing transcripts from his conversations with Stephen Sondheim near the end of the composer's life in his latest book Finale.

Interspersed throughout are Max's insightful reflections on the delicacy required for interviews: "Profiles are fraught efforts," Max writes, "profiles of famous people are famously fraught."

Free with registration.