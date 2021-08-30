Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Australian Theatre Festival NYC, Announce 2021 NEW PLAY AWARD FINALISTS

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC will award one winner with $5,000 USD and two additional finalists with $2,500 USD each.

Aug. 30, 2021  

Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves & Jillian Geurts, of the Australian Theatre Festival NYC, announce Lewis Treston ("Hubris & Humiliation"), Raymond Harding ("Kangawomb") & Yvette Walker ("Seven Deadly Gins") as the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2021 New Play Award Finalists.

The New Play Award is generously supported by Andrew J. Martin-Weber and Shane & Cathryn Brennan.

The Australian Theatre Festival NYC will award one winner with $5,000 USD and two additional finalists with $2,500 USD each. The winning play will be developed with ATF Co-Artistic Director Mark Barford and presented in New York City as part of The Australian Theatre Festival NYC in 2021. The winning play will be announced on Monday September 13, 2021.

Now in its second year, the Australian Theatre Festival NYC 2021 New Play Award celebrates three new plays with distinct Australian voices that speak to the here and now.

The New Play Award Finalists were unanimously selected by a panel of industry experts, including Co-Artistic Directors Mark Barford, Connor Delves and Jillian Geurts.



