Audible Will Present the New York Premiere of APPROVAL JUNKIE Starring Faith Salie

Audible, the world's largest producer and seller of original spoken-word entertainment and audiobooks has announced the New York premiere of Faith Salie's Approval Junkie, developed in collaboration with and directed by Amanda Watkins. Previews will begin Tuesday, March 17 ahead of a March 25 opening night at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible's creative home for live performances in New York. The limited engagement will run through Sunday, April 19. As with previous Audible Theater shows at the Minetta Lane, Approval Junkie will be released as an Audible Original later this year, extending its reach to millions of Audible listeners around the world.

From winning her high school beauty pageant, to picking the perfect outfit to wear to her divorce, Faith Salie is the ultimate approval seeker. A comedian and Emmy Award-winning journalist best known for her roles on NPR's Wait Wait...Don't Tell Me! and CBS News Sunday Morning, Salie has adapted her story into the heartfelt (and disturbingly hilarious) one-woman show, Approval Junkie. Through her witty, candid, and sometimes heartbreaking recollections, Salie reflects on a lifetime of looking for validation in all the wrong places - and reveals how she finally won gold stars from her toughest critic...herself. The World Premiere of Approval Junkie was produced at The Alliance Theatre in 2019.

"There are those brave artists who create art for art's sake, who generously share their voices with no need for applause. I am obviously not one of those," said Faith Salie. "I'm THRILLED and honored to bring Approval Junkie to Audible Theatre, to ask nakedly for applause and laughter, and to bring to its vast audience these stories which are mostly inappropriate for my children to hear."

"I've been a Faith Salie fan for many years," said Kate Navin, Artistic Producer, Audible Theater. "It's a privilege to be able to bring her laugh-out-loud humor and wit to Audible's members and live audiences at the Minetta Lane."

Tickets to Approval Junkie start at $45 and are available now at Ticketmaster.com. Additionally, a limited amount of rush tickets for Approval Junkie will be available on a first-come, first-served basis beginning at 10:00am the morning of each performance via TodayTix.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You