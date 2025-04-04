Atlantic Theater Company's World Premiere Play GRIEF CAMP Resumes Performances Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlantic Theater Company has announced that performances will resume tomorrow, Saturday, April 5th, for the world premiere of Grief Camp, written by Eliya Smith and directed by Tony Award nominee Les Waters.

The cast of Grief Camp features Arjun Athalye (Disney's “Goosebumps”), Grace Brennan (Hulu's “Phony”), Maaike Laanstra-Corn (Homofermenters), Jack DiFalco (The Ferryman), Dominic Gross (Off-Broadway debut), Alden Harris-McCoy (Dear Evan Hansen), Renée-Nicole Powell (Off-Broadway debut), Lark White (Covenant at Roundabout Theatre Company), and Danny Wolohan (The Welkin).

Grief Camp will open Tuesday, April 22nd, for a limited engagement through Sunday, May 11th.

It's summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There's homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.

