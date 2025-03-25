Atlantic Theater Company Reaches Agreement With IATSE; 24-25 Season to Resume

The season will feature the world premieres A Freeky Introduction, Lowcountry and more.
Atlantic Theater Company's 2024|2025 Season will resume with the world premiere productions of I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan and Grief Camp. The world premieres of A Freeky Introduction and Lowcountry will follow and conclude the season. Atlantic’s production of Ethan Coen’s Let’s Love will not be happening this season. Casting is to come.
"Atlantic would like to thank our colleagues at IATSE for working with us to reach an agreement that is equitable for all parties, especially as the landscape of Off-Broadway theatre and not-for-profits continues to become more uncertain. We could not be happier to get back to producing plays and reinvigorating our season,” said Atlantic's Artistic Director, Neil Pepe.
“I congratulate Atlantic Theater Company production workers on ratifying their first agreement. We will continue building on our productive partnership and look forward to a successful first season with a union contract covering the Atlantic’s skilled production workers.” — IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb
BroadwayWorld reported earlier this month that Atlantic Theater Company and The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) reached a tentative agreement covering nearly one-hundred production workers employed by the company. The tentative agreement was pending approval via ratification by the workers. The proposed agreement included significant compensation increases including comprehensive benefits that both parties believe reflected the essential contributions of the production crew to Atlantic Theater Company's success.
Tickets for I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan and Grief Camp go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 26 at noon ET. Tickets for A Freeky Introduction and Lowcountry go on sale to the public on Tuesday, April 8.
ATLANTIC THEATER COMPANY 2024-2025 SEASON
World Premiere Play
By Mona Pirnot
Directed by Ken Rus Schmoll
Starring David Greenspan
Atlantic Stage 2
March 29 – April 30, 2025
One 68-year-old man plays four millennial women in a comedy (full of drama) about how to make a living as a playwright (or to try.)
World Premiere Play
By Eliya Smith
Directed by Les Waters
Linda Gross Theater
April 5 – May 11, 2025
It’s summer in Hurt, Virginia, where a lone cabin fills each year with campers. There’s homecooked breakfast and an army of box fans and lots of shifting in the dark. Welcome to Grief Camp: a study of loss and adolescence.
World Premiere Play
Written by & starring NSangou Njikam
Directed by Dennis A. Allen II
Featuring DJ Monday Blue
Atlantic Stage 2
May 16 – June 22, 2025
EVERYBODY SAY YEAH! Everybody talks about freedom, but few know how to get there. That's because they don't know their Freek. Fear not, Freeky Dee is here with a mix of poetry, ministry, and magic...plus I got a DJ with me. Together, we'll move you past your fears and doubts to bring your inner Freek all the way out! You wanna get free? Then come get your Freek on!
World Premiere Play
By Abby Rosebrock
Directed by Jo Bonney
Linda Gross Theater
June 4 – July 13, 2024
When Tally, a down-and-out actress and gig worker, returns to her rural hometown, she swipes right on a disgraced high-school teacher fresh out of an ankle bracelet. Lowcountry is a dark, twisted romcom about the psychic distress of looking for love in the digital age and the carceral state.
