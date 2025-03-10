Atlantic Theater Company and IATSE Reach Tentative Agreement

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Atlantic Theater Company and The International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) have reached a tentative agreement covering nearly one-hundred production workers employed by the company. This tentative agreement is pending approval via ratification by the workers.

The proposed agreement includes significant compensation increases including comprehensive benefits that both parties believe reflect the essential contributions of the production crew to Atlantic Theater Company's success. Full details will be made available to the workers and organization stakeholders in the coming days.

Ultimately, after extensive discussions and dialogue, the Atlantic Theater Company is poised to become the first not-for-profit theater company producing solely Off-Broadway in history to have a union agreement covering production classifications.

BroadwayWorld previously reported in January that while Atlantic Theater Company and IATSE were locked in a multi-month negotiation, IATSE members went on strike.

In February of 2024, the Atlantic Theater crew was the first group to unionize with IATSE from a major off-Broadway, non-profit theater. However, several months later, little progress was made in achieving a first contract.

Due to the strike, Atlantic Theater Company was forced to postpone their productions of Grief Camp and I’m Assuming You Know David Greenspan.