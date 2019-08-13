Anne Kauffman to Direct Atlantic Theater Co's THE BEDWETTER

Atlantic Theater Company announces that Obie Award recipient and Drama Desk Award winner Anne Kauffman (Mary Jane, The Lucky Ones) will direct the world premiere production of The Bedwetter, a new musical with a book by Drama Desk Award winner Joshua Harmon (Admissions, Bad Jews) and Emmy Award winner Sarah Silverman (Hulu's "I Love You, America"), lyrics by Grammy Award and Emmy Award winner Adam Schlesinger (CW's "Crazy Ex-Girlfriend," Fountains of Wayne) and Sarah Silverman, and music by Adam Schlesinger.

Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter will begin performances on April 25th, 2020 for a limited engagement through Sunday, June 14th, 2020 Off-Broadway at the Linda Gross Theater (336 West 20th Street). Opening Night, casting, and creative team will be announced at a later date.

Meet Sarah. She's funny. She's dirty. She's 10. And she's got a secret that you'll never guess (unless you read the title). Based on the bestselling memoir of the same name, The Bedwetter is a world premiere musical by multi-award-winners Sarah Silverman, Adam Schlesinger, and Joshua Harmon.

Tickets for The Bedwetter will go on sale February 14, 2020. For more information visit www.atlantictheater.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You