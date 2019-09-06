Animus Begins 2019/2020 Season Selection Series With A Bernardo Cubría Play

Animus Theatre Company begins its 2019/2020 Season Selection Series with a free staged reading of a World Premiere by Company Member Bernardo Cubría.

Crabs in a Bucket concerns Amargo and Pootz are two bitter crabs living in a shucking bucket. They spend their days gossiping about the crabs that got out, the ones who couldn't take it, and the losers who still live among them. When a new crab arrives filled with hope and change, they are faced with who they once were and their incessant dream of getting the shuck out.

Directed by Michelle Bossy (Associate Artistic Director, Primary Stages) and featuring Animus Company Members, Karen Sours Albisua (Showtime's "The Chi"), Adam Langdon (Curious Incident..., National Tour), Zachary Spicer (Ms. White Light) with guest artist Xóchitl Romero (Temple Grandin).

The reading will take place Monday, September 16 @ 7pm at the Cherry Lane Theatre, 38 Commerce Street, New York City. Post-Reading discussion to follow.

Reservations: https://bit.ly/2PzIyFP and visit animustheatre.org for further details or email JMAE.events@gmail.com

Bernardo Cubría was recently nominated for best playwright at The Ovation Awards, Stage Raw Awards and The Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Awards for his play The Giant Void In My Soul. The play received a reading at Circle in the Square on Broadway in 2019. He was the co-writer of the short Spanish Class that won Best Comedy at The NBC Universal Shorts Awards in 2018. His play, Neighbors: A Fair Trade Agreement was a Semi-Finalist for the O'Neil in 2017. It received a world premiere at INTAR in NYC in the fall of 2017. In 2016, The Judgment of Fools received three critically acclaimed productions in NYC, LA, and Houston, TX.

The Animus Season Selection Series is a free public reading series dedicated to developing new work and sharing plays in consideration for upcoming seasons with our audiences. It's an opportunity for our audiences to hear plays in early stages of development and allow them to participate in our season selection process.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You