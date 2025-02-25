Anika Poitier and David Belafonte to Join BTC 'Building the Change' Gala

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Anika Poitier, daughter of Sidney Poitier, and David Belafonte, son of Harry Belafonte, will attend the 2nd Annual BTC “Building the Change” Gala as special guests. As previously announced, BTC will honor Phylicia Rashad (Award winning Actor, Director, Activist, Humanitarian), Luis A. Miranda, Jr. (Activist, Philanthropist, Producer), John Gore Organization (leading presenter, distributor, and marketer of Broadway theatre worldwide), and Girl Be Heard (non-profit organization).



The gala will take place on Monday, March 3, 2025 in New York City at the Rainbow Room.

This event is celebrating entertainment professionals working in theater, film, television, cultural institutions, and music which will be held at the Rainbow Room at 6:00pm ET cocktails, followed by a 7:00pm ET dinner and tribute. Tickets to the “Building the Change” Gala begin at $1,000.

Comments