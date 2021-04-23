Andrew Kober, Jessica Vosk, Janine DiVita and Kahlil Garcia to Reunite for REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY

The Reading Series has announced their next production, completing Neil LaBute's beauty trilogy with REASONS TO BE PRETTY HAPPY, which will now take place on Thursday, April 29th at 8pm (rescheduled from the 30th). The company has previously produced REASONS TO BE PRETTY as well as REASONS TO BE HAPPY.

Directed by Alison Tanney (The Theatre Enthusiast Podcast), the live reading will reunite Andrew Kober (Hair) as Greg, Jessica Vosk (Wicked) as Steph, Janine DiVita (The Mystery of Edwin Drood) as Carly, and Kahlil Garcia ("The Newsroom") as Kent. Melanie Magri also returns to read the stage directions.

This is the eighth benefit reading for The Reading Series, having previously produced star-studded productions of SOME GIRL(S); RABBIT HOLE; the previously mentioned REASONS TO BE PRETTY and REASONS TO BE HAPPY; NEXT FALL; BECKY SHAW; and SEX WITH STRANGERS. The Reading Series is produced by Kerrie Bond and Erin S. Leddy. Tim Realbuto serves as Artistic Coordinator.

After five years in New York City, Greg and Steph return to their hometown for their 20th high school reunion and to a dramatic encounter with Kent and Carly, the friends they left behind. Old secrets and new lies become increasingly difficult to hide as the evening (and the drinking) goes on. With 'Reasons To Be Pretty Happy', Neil LaBute revisits the characters first introduced in 'Reasons To Be Pretty' (2009 Tony Award-nominated Best Play) and 'Reasons To Be Happy' as they grapple with that eternal question: Have I become the person I wanted to be?

The live stream is free to watch, but a donation to The Actors Fund is suggested. Please visit

www.TheReadingSeries.org for more information.