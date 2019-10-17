Amas Musical Theatre Presents THE DOTTIE MARASCHINO SHOW

Oct. 17, 2019  

Amas Musical Theatre will present The Dottie Maraschino Show, starring Dottie Maraschino and The Stems, directed and choreographed by Randy Skinner with musical direction by David Caldwell, for one night only: Saturday, November 16 at 8pm at A.R.T. /New York Theatres (502 West 53rd Street - 10th Avenue & 53rd Street) as part of its "Dare to Be Different"Festival.

BACK BY POPULAR DEMAND, Michael LaMasa and his alter ego Dottie Maraschino journey through the Great American Songbook with a little help from her friends in this crazy variety show.

Joining Dottie on stage will be The Stems" - Andrew Chartier, Zak Edwards, Larissa Kinger and Kimberly Michelle Thomas.

"We are thrilled to present Dottie Marashino in a return engagement," exclaims Artistic Producer Donna Trinkoff. "Combine Michael LaMasa's original talent with the outstanding orchestrations of David Caldwell and Randy Skinner's tap dancing choreography, and it's a formula for a terrific and fun evening in the theatre."

Tickets are $25 & $40 and may be obtained here. For more information, please call (212) 563-2565.



