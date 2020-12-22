Amas Musical Theatre In Association With HipHopMusicals.com Announces 5-Week Extension Of HIP HOP CINDERELLA

Amas Musical Theatre and HipHopMusicals.com have announced that, due to popular demand, they are extending "Hip Hop Cinderella - A New Musical,"a family-friendly intergalactic romp with a cool, hip hop vibe, laughs, adventure and unforgettable songs.

This virtual theatrical experience enjoyed its online launch on December 10 and was only to be available on demand through December 27. The stream will now be available on demand for an additional five (5) weeks through January 31, 2021. Tickets are priced at $20 (general admission), $15 (students/seniors) and $25 (viewing family) and may be purchased at www.amasmusical.org. All proceeds will benefit Amas Musical Theatre's education programs.

In this reimagining of the classic fairy tale, teenage Cinderella and her rapping robot companion Runka live on planet Zolla. They toil under the thumb of Cinderella's stepmom, Lady Zurka, and her two social media obsessed stepsisters, Zig and Zag. The galaxy has lost its groove, and the Prince is throwing a Hip Hop Ball and Rap Competition to turn the beat around. Traveling via a quantum time warp, Cinderella transforms into "Ella C" and fights to win the competition. Upon returning to planet Zolla, Ella C is forced into a royal rap battle against Lady Zurka with a surprising result.

"We are thrilled with the positive response" says Linda Chichester, Co-Founder of HipHopMusicals.com. "Virtual Theater, Rap, Hip Hop, TikTok, Pop, combined with Musical Theatre are exciting new voices for female empowerment and diversity." While Donna Trinkoff, Artistic Producer of Amas Musical Theatre says "The response from our audience has been most gratifying and we are grateful for the opportunity to share our work with a greater audience through this New Medium."

Directed by Christopher Scott, Amas Artistic Associate, with musical direction by Evan Alparone, the cast features alumni students of the Rosetta LeNoire Musical Theatre Academy. They are: Alexis Aguiar, Cassandra Barckett, Jamiel Tako L. Burkhart, Brian Criado, Emily Lang and Lexy Piton. The stage manager is Benjamin A. Vigil and Nikki Wen is assistant stage manager. Video Editor is Matt Gurren.