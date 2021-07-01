All Asian American Production of A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Will be Available to Stream in July

Broadway On Demand will stream CollaborAzian's production of A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder beginning on July 15th-July 22, 2021. Tony Award Winner and Disney Legend Lea Salonga will make a special appearance as the host of this abridged version of Robert L. Freedman and Steven Lutvak's Tony Award winning musical and features an all-Asian American cast and production team.

CollaborAzian's A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder is directed by Alan Muraoka, who has played Alan, the owner of Hooper's Store on Sesame Street for the past 23 years. The all-Asian American cast includes Cindy Cheung (13 Reasons Why), Karl Josef Co (Pacific Overtures), Ali Ewoldt (The Phantom of the Opera), Diane Phelan (School of Rock), and Thom Sesma (Sweeney Todd). Steven Cuevas (Once On This Island) serves as music director.

Along with the increased demand for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) representation in Hollywood, the AAPI Broadway and theatrical communities are also making their voices heard. Organizations such as the Coalition of Asian Pacifics in Entertainment (CAPE), Broadway Diversity Project, Unapologetically Asian, Leviathan Labs, Chinosity, and Tremendous Communications have come together in support of this production.

"Historically, Asian American artists have been marginalized in media and on stage and productions like this help to spotlight the tremendous talent that has been overlooked," said Salonga. "We're here to show the world that we are here, and we are fantastic."

"Broadway On Demand is committed to celebrating diversity and amplifying the voices of marginalized communities," says Tralen Doler, Broadway On Demand Vice President of Programming and Partnerships. "It is an honor to partner with CollaborAzian in bringing this incredible production the attention it deserves."

Producers include Jeremiah Abraham (Sony Pictures' "Yellow Rose", ARRAY's "Lingua Franca"), Karl Josef Co, Ariel Estrada (Founder and Producing Artistic Director, Leviathan Lab), Rob Laqui (The Industry Standard Group, Cardinal Theatricals), Diane Phelan, Pearl Sun (Come From Away), Anne Fraser Thomas (Hercules), Jessica Wu (A Chorus Line, Miss Saigon), and Miranda Gohh. Executive Producers include Elliott and Cathy Masie (Masie Productions) and Matthew A. Woolf (Woolf Productions LLC).

Proceeds from ticket sales will benefit Stop AAPI Hate, a nonprofit coalition that tracks and responds to incidents of hate, violence, harassment, discrimination, shunning, and bullying against Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders in the United States.

Tickets are available now at: http://bit.ly/collaborazian-ggtlm