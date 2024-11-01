Alex Storozynski Makes Stage Debut With SPIES IN MY BLOOD at United Solo

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Alex Storozynski’s stage adaptation of his latest book, Spies in My Blood, will make its debut this Saturday at 2:00 PM at the United Solo Festival at Theatre Row in New York City. The piece – written by the Pulitzer Prize Laureate – is directed by Omar Sangare, the festival’s Founder and Artistic Director.

What if everything you thought you knew about your family was a lie? In Spies in My Blood, a brother’s deathbed confession leads Alex on an odyssey to uncover a hidden legacy that spans continents, governments, and generations. The result is a gripping story of family and the price of secrecy.

United Solo, now in its 17th season, was founded with the goal of providing a platform for solo performers from all over the world. Presenting two seasons every year, the festival features both emerging voices and established performers familiar to audiences of the stage, screen, and theatre. Sharon Lawrence, Ed Asher, Cynthia Nixon, and Fiona Shaw are just a few renowned artists whose work has been featured on United Solo’s stage.

Be sure to check out the full festival schedule at https://festival.unitedsolo.org/shows and United Solo’s new Membership with all its perks: https://unitedsolo.org/united-solo-membership/

Comments