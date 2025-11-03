Alex Brightman, Betsy Wolfe and More to Join Paul Rudd's Bowling Benefit

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Award-winning actor and advocate Paul Rudd will return to host the 12th Annual All-Star Bowling Benefit, supporting SAY: The Stuttering Association for the Young.

Beloved actor and stuttering advocate Paul Pudd will host this annual benefit on Monday, November 17, 2025, in New York City. This star-studded evening brings together celebrities, supporters, and the kids of SAY for an unforgettable night of bowling, laughter, and fundraising to benefit SAY’s life-changing programs for young people who stutter, including Camp SAY and accessible speech therapy.

Bowlers include Geneva Carr, Alex Brightman, Julia Murney, Betsy Wolfe, Patrick Breen, Erich Bergen, Keira Naughton, Joan Hess, Ron Darling, Brandon Victor Dixon, Daphne Rubin-Vega, and Alec Chambers. More to be announced.

For over a decade, Paul Rudd has united the entertainment and arts community in support of SAY’s mission to empower, educate, and inspire kids and teens who stutter. Past celebrity lane captains have included Brandon Victor Dixion, Heidi Gardner, Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, Rachel Dratch, Christopher Jackson, Zachary Levi, Christopher Meloni, Kelli O’Hara, Alysia Reiner, and many more. Each year, this incredible night celebrates community and spreads stuttering awareness while raising essential funds to ensure every child who stutters knows they have a voice that deserves to be heard.

“Paul’s dedication to SAY and to kids who stutter is extraordinary,” says Russell Krumnow, Executive Director of SAY. “He’s helped create a space where young people feel seen, accepted, and inspired to share their voices proudly, and the Bowling Benefit is a beautiful reflection of that spirit.”

Proceeds from this year’s event will support SAY’s free and sliding-scale programs, including Camp SAY, the largest summer camp in the world for kids and teens who stutter, individualized speech therapy, and Confident Voices, SAY’s award-winning creative arts program located in Manhattan.

Over 80 million people worldwide stutter, including 5% of all children. SAY’s programs help ensure that no child ever feels alone because of how they speak. Paul Rudd’s relationship with SAY began when he prepared to play a person who stutters in the Broadway production Three Days of Rain. Guided by SAY Founder Taro Alexander, Rudd was deeply moved by the organization’s mission and the courage of the kids it serves. Since then, he has become one of SAY’s most dedicated advocates, hosting this annual benefit, supporting SAY’s Spring Gala, performing alongside SAY kids, and serving on SAY’s Board of Trustees.

“I’ve seen so many amazing kids who stutter discover confidence and self-worth because SAY teaches them that they have a voice that deserves to be heard,” says Rudd, who also served as Executive Producer of the award-winning documentary My Beautiful Stutter, alongside Mariska Hargitay, Peter Hermann, and George Springer.

The 12th Annual Paul Rudd All-Star Bowling Benefit promises to be another joyful, high-energy evening that combines celebrity fun with a powerful cause.