Adam Kantor, L Morgan Lee & More to Celebrate Jonathan Larson at 92NY

Tony and Pulitzer Prize winning composer/lyricist Jonathan Larson’s profound impact on musical theater with Rent and Tick, Tick…Boom! is in the spotlight for Louder than Words: The Songs and Legacy of Jonathan Larson, the next show of the 2024/25 Lyrics & Lyricists season. Artistic director and host James C. Nicola brings his singular insight and personal stories to 92NY, as one of Larson’s earliest and closest collaborators. Nicola was the former artistic director of New York Theater Workshop – the East Village theater where Rent was first workshopped and produced – and experienced firsthand how Larson was at the forefront of progress and change to the musical theater landscape.

The cast includes talent from Rent’s 12-year Broadway run – featured performers are Adam Kantor, L Morgan Lee, DeMone Seraphin, Rotana Tarazbouni and Keaton Whittaker. And each of the three performances includes special guests whose work reflects Larson’s influence: Jonathan Larson Grant recipients Michael R. Jackson (A Strange Loop), Anna K. Jacobs (Teeth) and Grace McLean (Suffs) on March 1; Zoe Sarnak (The Lonely Few), and Julian Hornik (The Painter and The Thief) on March 2; Shaina Taub (Suffs) and Daniel and Patrick Lazour ( We Live in Cairo) on March 3.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to examine and celebrate Jonathan’s work as a lyric writer; he’s never really had that kind of consideration,” comments James C. Nicola. “We’ll also be looking at his influence on the next generation of musical theater composers and lyricists. His legacy is huge with so many directly inspired by him, including our cast members and creative team. And each of the three performances will have a special guest whose work in musical theater is the result of Jonathan’s influence.”

