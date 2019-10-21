Activists Alicia Garza, David Banner And More Join BETWEEN THE WORLD AND ME At The Apollo

Additional actors, activists and artists are signing on to the Apollo Theater's production of Between the World and Me running Friday, Oct. 25 through Monday, Oct. 28.

The Apollo Theater-widely considered the epicenter of Black culture-presents the critically acclaimed staged adaptation of Ta-Nehisi Coates' seminal 2015 work, at a time when people across the country continue to grapple with the effects of hundreds of years of racial injustice and the latest news of Black Americans who have died unjustly.

"For this staged adaptation, I really wanted to infuse the voices of Black changemakers and members of our community that would not only illuminate the language written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, but also underscore the urgency in our communities surrounding the important and ongoing issues," said Kamilah Forbes, Apollo Theater Executive Producer



Current cast includes Activist and co-founder of Black Lives Matter Alicia Garza; rapper, actor and activist David Banner; and Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh (Grammy-nominated singer and songwriter) have joined the previously announced rapper, actor, and activist Tip "T.I." Harris; Omar J. Dorsey ("Queen Sugar," "When They See Us"); Lynn Whitfield ("Greenleaf," "Hit the Floor"); and hip-hop artist and playwright Dahlak Brathwaite ("Def Jam Poetry"); Michelle Wilson (Sweat); Pauletta Washington (Philadelphia, Antwone Fisher); artist, poet, and TED Global Fellow Marc Bamuthi Joseph; and actor Greg Alverez Reid (Between the World and Me). Conceived and directed by Apollo Theater Executive Producer Kamilah Forbes, the production features original music composed by MacArthur "Genius" Jason Moran and performed live by his trio, featuring bassist Mimi Jones and drummer Nate Smith. A list of actors performing each night can be found below, and additional casting will be announced at a later date.



Throughout the development process of the Between the World and Me, Coates has been collaborating with the Theater, and he will now call the Apollo a home for the next three years as its inaugural Master Artist-in-Residence. Prior to the Harlem run, Between the World and Me will play for two performances at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Tuesday, October 22, presented by The Collective Culture in collaboration with the Apollo. With additional stops to be announced at a later time, the tour takes difficult but necessary conversations around Black life and death and places them center stage.



Friday, October 25, 2019 / 8pm

Featuring Omar J. Dorsey, Lynn Whitfield, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Dahlak Brathwaite, Pauletta Washington, Michelle Wilson, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Greg Alverez Reid



Saturday, October 26, 2019 / 8pm

Featuring Tip "T.I." Harris, Alicia Garza, David Banner, Omar J. Dorsey, Lynn Whitfield, Dahlak Brathwaite, Pauletta Washington, Michelle Wilson, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Greg Alverez Reid





Monday, October 28, 2019 / 8pm

Featuring Omar J. Dorsey, Maimouna Youssef aka Mumu Fresh, Lynn Whitfield,

Pauletta Washington, Michelle Wilson, Marc Bamuthi Joseph, and Greg Alverez Reid





Tickets for Between the World and Me are available now at www.apollotheater.org/btwam; the Apollo Theater Box Office at (212) 531-5305 or 253 West 125th Street; and Ticketmaster at 1-800-745-3000 or www.ticketmaster.com/promo/nr02sp.





