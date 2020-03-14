Abingdon Theatre Company Postpones All Programming

Abingdon Theatre Company has announced that all programming will be postponed at this time.

The company released the following statement:

We are sorry to announce that in light of circumstances surrounding COVID-19

we are postponing all programming at Abingdon Theatre Company until further notice.

If you have tickets to any of our upcoming events please look out for updates on our website and social media.

Thank you all for your understanding and patience at this time.

Stay safe and healthy.





