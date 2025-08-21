ARTECHOUSE NYC's SUMBERGE: Beyond The Render to Open in September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



ARTECHOUSE NYC will present the latest edition of SUBMERGE, opening September 19, 2025. The largest ever showcase of rendered immersive digital art done in record time, SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render unites more than a dozen of the world’s leading digital artists in a first-of-its-kind exhibition powered entirely by the Render Network’s decentralized GPU infrastructure. By connecting thousands of idle GPUs worldwide, the Render Network enables independent artists to produce at the speed and scale once reserved only for major studios, dramatically cutting both cost and production time.

Launched as an ongoing series, SUBMERGE is ARTECHOUSE’s platform for spotlighting the most innovative voices in digital art—offering artists space to experiment with new aesthetics in immersive storytelling, while inviting audiences to ‘submerge’ themselves in bold, boundary-pushing ideas.

The Fall 2025 showcase features 2025 Emmy winner Maciej Kuciara in collaboration with fellow winner Emily Yang (pplpleasr), alongside visual innovators such as Woosung Kang, FVCKRENDER, and Gavin Shapiro, among others—bringing together a diverse mix of acclaimed and emerging voices shaping the future of digital art.

"For most of my career, the scale of my imagination was limited by access to resources," said Maciej Kuciara. "SUBMERGE changes that equation. With the right tools in the hands of independent artists, this show proves we can produce work that rivals, and even surpasses, what comes out of the biggest studios."

SUBMERGE: Beyond the Render marks both a bold chapter in ARTECHOUSE’s mission and an industry breakthrough. When ARTECHOUSE first opened its New York location in 2019 with an unprecedented 18K-resolution panoramic canvas—premiering renowned media artist Refik Anadol’s work at scale—producing a single 30-minute work could take up to eight months, much of it spent rendering. For SUBMERGE, that timeline and scale was shattered: 12 artist groups working simultaneously across the globe rendered their works at full 18K scale in just weeks, powered by the Render Network’s distributed GPU power at a fraction of the cost of centralized services.

Inside ARTECHOUSE’s state-of-the-art projection space, audiences will step into expansive digital worlds—ranging from meditative landscapes and surreal XR dreamscapes to satirical virtual museums and large-scale concert environments. Until now, producing this level of variety and resolution at scale was out of reach for most creators. With SUBMERGE, ARTECHOUSE and Render Network demonstrate how decentralization removes production bottlenecks, empowering artists to realize ambitious visions and share them directly with the public.

"SUBMERGE is showing us what happens when artists get the tools to build fully immersive worlds, not just static images. The Render Network gives artists access to serious rendering power to take big, ambitious ideas and actually make them real, " said Mike Winkelmann, aka Beeple, who sits on the Render Network Advisory Board.

Built entirely on GPU-rendered works powered by a distributed network, the exhibition harnesses thousands of everyday machines to process complex 3D creations at unprecedented scale. This breakthrough removes long-standing barriers for independent creators, enabling them to move beyond the screen into immersive formats that expand what digital art can be.



The full artist lineup spans a global roster shaping the future of digital art:

David Ariew & Chelsea Evenstar, adapting iconic concert graphics from Coachella 2025 into a fully immersive experience set to an orchestral arrangement by Zedd.

FVCKRENDER, unveiling a new crystalline immersive world after defining the look of Dior, Supreme, Spotify, and Lil Nas X’s global tour.

Maciej Kuciara, Emmy-winning artistic force behind Ghost in the Shell, collaborating with fellow Emmy-winner and co-creator of White Rabbit, Emily Yang (pplpleasr).

Woosung Kang, Creative at Apple, presenting work featured in major K-Pop concert spectacles.

Amrit Pal Singh, India’s leading NFT artist, known for his digital toy-inspired aesthetic.

Saad Moosajee, award-winning director (SXSW, Forbes, D&AD), expanding into immersive storytelling.

Manuel Sainsily & Will Silviz, debuting a next-gen film created through OpenAI’s creator program.

Gavin Shapiro, beloved for his joyful dancing penguins and surreal looping worlds.

Josh Pierce, known for serene landscapes that serve as visual meditations for the modern soul.

Blake Kathryn × Malaavidaa, presenting a hyper-stylized dreamscape of femme energy, rebellion, and digital surrealism.

MHX (Muhammet Altun), acclaimed for blockchain-based generative sculptures and algorithmic worlds.

Jess Wiseman, a 24-year-old rising star, bringing viral hyper-real textures and surreal storytelling to the immersive canvas.

SUBMERGE continues ARTECHOUSE’s commitment to championing new creative voices, offering both a technological and artistic platform for experimentation at the highest level.