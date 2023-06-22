ARCADIA By Tom Stoppard Comes to BEDLAM This Fall

The critically acclaimed New York Theatre Company BEDLAM has announced its New York fall production will be Tom Stoppard's ARCADIA, beginning previews October 27, and opens Sunday, November 12. The limited 5-week engagement runs through December 3 at the West End Theater in New York City (263 W 86th St). The show will be directed by BEDLAM's Artistic Director Eric Tucker with full casting and creative team to be announced shortly.

Tom Stoppard's absorbing play takes us back and forth between the centuries and explores the nature of truth and time, the difference between the Classical and the Romantic temperament, and the disruptive influence of sex on our orbits in life - 'the attraction which Newton left out'.

In addition to providing free and reduced-price tickets to underserved communities and educational programs, BEDLAM's ongoing Access Ticket Initiative will include a “Pay What You Can” performance for the first preview of ARCADIA on Friday, October 27th. All seats for that performance are a minimum of $20. Tickets for previews of ARCADIA from October 28 to November 11 range from $60-$80. Tickets for regular performances of ARCADIA from November 12 to December 3 range from $80-$100. BEDLAM's existing ticket accessibility efforts include $10 Rush Tickets available to all students, Veterans, and current service members starting thirty minutes prior to every performance. For tickets and the full schedule, visit Click Here.

BEDLAM is thrilled to announce the return of Eric Tucker's production of Tony Kushner's Angels In America to the Central Square Theater in Cambridge, MA, which The Boston Globe referred to as “masterful” and “a triumph of staging and performance.” Part 1: Millennium Approaches will return this Fall running in repertory with Part 2: Perestroika. Both plays are co-produced with Central Square Theater (450 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge).

In 2022, BEDLAM celebrated its tenth anniversary. What has remained consistent in all their work – be it Shakespeare, Shaw, or Austen; in a theatre, a classroom, or online – is the belief that the classics are for everyone, and that exploring these traditional forms yields unique insights into our humanity and inspires empathy in us all. BEDLAM looks forward to celebrating this belief in practice over the course of its eleventh season.