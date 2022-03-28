AN EVENING WITH AMBER IMAN is Coming to the Minetta Lane Theatre

Audible Inc. has announced An Evening with Amber Iman, the next live event from Audible Theater, running for three nights only from Thursday, April 21 to Saturday, April 23. An Evening with Amber Iman will be recorded live from the Minetta Lane Theatre and released to a global audience as an Audible Original.

Through songs and storytelling, An Evening with Amber Iman takes the audience on a journey through love, loss, rejection, heartbreak, and joy, in a performance that challenges, encourages, and uplifts, reminding us to take it one day at a time.

"The ability to put on short-run shows focused on a single incredible performer is a specialty of Audible Theater's work at the Minetta Lane Theater," said Kate Navin, Artistic Producer of Audible Theater. "As the first actress to return to Broadway following the pandemic, we are especially honored to work with Amber Iman to bring her original work live on stage and available to millions more through Audible."

Amber Iman is a performer, filmmaker, and activist. Amber made history as the first woman to perform on Broadway after the pandemic shut down, as part of the NY PopsUp festival, which welcomed audiences back into Broadway theatres. Amber is one of the most sought-after theatre artists and vocalists working today. She debuted on Broadway as the High Priestess of Soul, Nina Simone, in Soul Doctor, earning rave reviews and a Clive Barnes Award nomination. Since, she has been seen in George C. Wolfe's Shuffle Along beside theatre luminaries Audra McDonald, Brian Stokes Mitchell, and Billy Porter; she was seen in the National Tour of the megahit musical, Hamilton, and she has performed Off Broadway and regionally with New York Theatre Workshop, New World Stages, Two River Theater, the Kennedy Center, and many more, earning Helen Hayes and IRENE Award nominations, and winning the Ovation Award and the prestigious Emery Battis Award for Acting Excellence from Shakespeare Theatre Company in DC. On TV, Amber has been seen on High Maintenance for HBO, and her self-produced short film Steve has been a critical darling at film festivals across the country. This summer, Amber will star in two highly anticipated Broadway-bound musicals: Lempicka at La Jolla Playhouse and Goddess at Berkley Repertory Theatre. As an activist, Amber is the proud Co-Founder of the Broadway Advocacy Coalition and Black Women on Broadway. In 2021, Amber was honored with a Tony Award for her work with BAC.

Tickets for An Evening with Amber Iman go on sale to the public on Wednesday, March 30 at www.Audible.com/MinettaLane. Audible Theater is proud to collaborate with TodayTix to offer mobile Rush tickets beginning at 10am each performance day. Tickets are available on a first-come, first-served basis exclusively through the TodayTix app.

In addition to events at the Minetta Lane Theatre, Audible is pleased to produce a return engagement of The Public Theater's critically acclaimed Coal Country, written by Drama Desk winners Jessica Blank and Erik Jensen with original music written and performed by three-time Grammy Award winner Steve Earle. Coal Country is currently playing at the Cherry Lane Theatre (38 Commerce Street, NYC) through Sunday, April 17.

HEALTH & SAFETY INFORMATION

Audible Theater values the health and safety of its theatergoers, employees, and performers. All attendees must show proof of vaccination and, as of January 18, 2022, proof of a booster dose by the date of their performance for all those eligible in accordance with CDC guidance. Attendees are also required to wear an acceptable face mask at all times. For more information on the Minetta Lane's COVID policy, click here.

ABOUT AUDIBLE THEATER

Audible Theater makes outstanding performances and powerful storytelling available to millions of people all over the world. As part of this initiative, Audible has produced Girls & Boys with Carey Mulligan, The Half-Life of Marie Curie with Kate Mulgrew, Harry Clarke starring Billy Crudup, Billy Crystal's Have A Nice Day with Annette Bening and Kevin Kline, the revival of Aasif Mandvi's Sakina's Restaurant, and many others at the Minetta Lane Theatre in New York City. In May 2018, Audible announced that the Minetta Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village will serve as its creative home for live performances in New York. Audible hosts and produces a wide variety of live performances at the Minetta Lane including dramatic plays, comedic shows, engaging panel discussions, and more, with Audible members receiving exclusive access to discounted tickets and related audio content.

Audible was co-producer for the Broadway transfer of the Tony Award-nominated Latin History for Morons written by and starring John Leguizamo and for the Tony Award-nominated Sea Wall /A Life starring Jake Gyllenhaal and Tom Sturridge. The initiative also saw the release of John Lithgow's Stories By Heart, Judith Light's All The Ways To Say I Love You, Sharon Washington's Feeding The Dragon, and more. Since June 2017, Audible has commissioned 40 theater playwrights to receive support from its $5 million Emerging Playwrights Fund dedicated to developing innovative English-language works from around the globe. The $5 million fund enables the creation of original plays driven by language and voice, keeping with Audible's core commitment to elevating listening experiences through powerful performances and extraordinary vocal storytelling.

