AMT Theatre Unveils New Off-Broadway Theatre

AMT Theater has unveiled the look of its stunning new 99 seat Off Broadway home at 354 West 45th Street, scheduled to open in June of 2022. AMT plans to use the venue as a launching pad for shows to move on to Broadway, as well as provide a new, permanent home for artists and residents in the theater district.

The design is by architect Philip H. Cerrone, based on a concept by Al Tapper. When asked about the unusual black and white motif for the theater, Tapper replied, "The space is small and if it was color it would project a small space and be compared to other large Broadway houses and would seem skimpy. So it needed a color system that would appear larger and would stand out. Black and white gives off a more imposing look. And, besides, I just like it." Artistic Director Tony Sportiello added, "When it is done it will be one of the most beautiful Off Broadway houses in the city. What we put on stage is obviously the most important part but it doesn't hurt to have the audience walk in and be wowed."

AMT Theater is the brain child of Tapper, who has had several long running shows Off Broadway, including Sessions, An Evening at the Carlyle, Imperfect Chemistry, David, National Pastime and All Aboard. His shows Sessions, National Pastime and The Paparazzi have also been translated into Spanish and been performed in Mexico, where they have won several awards. Furthermore, he is the producer of the theater documentaries "Broadway: The Golden Age" and "Broadway Musicals: A Jewish Legacy."