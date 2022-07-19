AMT Opens New Theater With AN UNBALANCED MIND

New York City's newest Off-Broadway theatre presents its first full production, An Unbalanced Mind opening July 24. An Unbalanced Mind is a musical revue exploring the original music of Al Tapper, ranging from pastiche-style songs from the Golden Era of musicals, soaring pop ballads, and toe-tapping dance numbers. Loosely based on his life, the revue's musical numbers are paired with original monologues that highlight poignant anecdotal moments of Tapper's lengthy creative career. Many of the hummable songs are pulled from musical collaborations with AMT's Tony Sportiello, elevated for this production by fresh musical arrangements by David Wolfson.

The light-hearted revue is directed by Kelli Maguire (Sessions, An Evening at the Carlyle, Oklahoma Nat'l Tour).



An Unbalanced Mind features the talents of several usual suspects from Tapper's previous productions, including Gil Brady, who starred in Tapper's National Pastime. Reuniting with him is L.R. Davidson, who revisits numbers she originated in both National Pastime and Paparazzi. Making their Off-Broadway debut with this show is Dana Aber, seen in Tony Sportiello & David Wolfson's award-winning musical The Bet, and Josh Pryam, of Brooklyn's 350 Productions. Anchoring the show as the affable narrator is Michael Reilly (National Pastime & The Arrangement).

The freshly renovated AMT Theater on 45th Street and 9th Avenue is focused on developing new works, both their own productions and through rental partnerships. Conveniently located in Hell's Kitchen next door to Schmackary's Cookies, AMT was built to cultivate the community of a regional theatre smack in the middle of NYC. AMT also runs a youth theatre program and summer theatre camp directed by Mary Lauren.

An Unbalanced Mind is AMT Theater's inaugural production. Music director David Wolfson helms a 5-piece orchestra including Greg Landes, Ken Rizzo, Justin Rothberg, and Noelle Rueschman. The production team includes Lori Robinson (asst. director), Danielle Diniz (choreographer), Tamara Flannagan (technical director), Rocky Noel (lighting/sound designer), Josh Iacovelli (set designer), Brent Michael Jones (production stage manager), Tylar Traum (asst. stage manager), and Cathy Small (costume design).

An Unbalanced Mind opens on Sunday July 24, running through August. Running time, 2 hr. All shows at 7pm. At AMT Theater, 354 W 45th St. For tickets or more information, visit AMTTheater.org