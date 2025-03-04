ALL THE BEAUTY IN THE WORLD Begins At DR2 Theatre This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



All The Beauty In The World, a new one-man play written and performed by Patrick Bringley, based on his New York Times Best-Selling memoir, will play the DR2 Theatre (103 E. 15th Street).

Directed by Dominic Dromgoole (Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe Theatre in London from 2006 – 2016; Julius Caesar; Romeo and Juliet; Present Laughter), performances begin March 27, with opening night set for April 7 in a limited engagement. All The Beauty In The World is produced by Sarah Moriarty and Charleston Literary Festival, Nina Keneally, and Staci Levine, and general managed by Groundswell Theatricals, Inc.

Patrick Bringley's All The Beauty In The World is a portrait of one man's life through a time of transition. While looking for somewhere to contemplate his life and heal from his brother's death, Patrick quits his high-profile journalism career at The New Yorker and seeks refuge in the most beautiful place he can think of: The Metropolitan Museum of Art. Through his job as a Museum Guard, Patrick starts his life anew, all while falling under the spell of the place and the people he meets there. As his connection to the art around him grows, so does Patrick, until he gradually emerges... transformed by all the beauty.

The stage adaptation of All the Beauty in the World was first produced as a special presentation at the 2024 Charleston Literary Festival, Charleston, South Carolina.

All The Beauty In The World features scenic design by Dominic Dromgoole, lighting design by Abigail Hoke-Brady (A Guide for the Homesick; The Last Supper), projection design by Austin Switser, (Paradise Interrupted; Emilie), and sound design by Caleb Garner (The 39 Steps; Cabaret).

“As a museum guard, I stood quietly in corners and never dreamed I would take center stage,” said Patrick Bringley. “I'm touched by the public's embrace of my memoir — a story about art, an extraordinary workplace, and the fellowship I discovered in the wake of a loss. Performing it as a one-man play is fitting, given a guard's solitary role. But what excites me most is getting to share moments of epiphany with an audience. After all, a theater, no less than a gallery, is a place for art.”

All The Beauty In The World plays DR2 Theatre (103 E. 15th Street). Performances are Tuesday at 7PM, Wednesday at 2PM and 7PM, Thursday at 7PM, Friday at 8PM, Saturday at 2PM and 8PM, and Sunday at 3PM. Tickets begin at $45.00 and are available at: www.AlltheBeautyintheWorldPlay.com.

